AWS Transform for VMware, now in general availability, is a new service that uses agentic AI to guide customers through the entire migration journey. This service helps organizations streamline and accelerate migrations from VMware environments to native AWS services. It provides AI-assisted automation throughout the migration lifecycle, significantly reducing the complexity and effort typically associated with cloud migrations.

IBM Consulting® has been supporting an extensive VMware Cloud on AWS estate for a major UK public sector department. As this department has a strategic direction of cloud native, the logical first step is to rehost applications from VMware Cloud on AWS onto Amazon EC2. This approach has minimized their risk of exposure to traditional licensing practices, including lock-in and severe price increases.

In collaboration with AWS, IBM Consulting implemented VMCloud on AWS to systematically migrate legacy Windows applications to Amazon EC2. Through this process, they successfully used AWS Transform to reduce migration effort by 60% for automated tasks while maintaining full application functionality and security. The following approach—from choosing a target application through the migration phases—provides a replicable framework that other organizations can adopt for their own cloud native transformation initiatives.