Companies have historically run on-premises IT deployments, managing the machines and, in some cases, the data center itself, along with the services and applications that run on them and the network that connects them. They have adopted hybrid multicloud, with most adding two or more cloud providers in addition to existing on-premises infrastructure. Plans to then simplify environments by adopting cloud-only strategies are now being paused and reconsidered as a trend toward cloud repatriation and a return to the data center emerges.

The connected enterprise also extends beyond hybrid multicloud. Almost every industry has physical assets that are connected to digital systems to create value for both customers and businesses. Banks have ATMs and in-branch terminals, retail has point of sales devices and in-store infrastructure, telecom companies have fixed line and mobile delivery networks, manufacturers have smart manufacturing infrastructure and connected manufacturing plants. All of these are connected to backend systems through private networks.

Each of these components of the connected enterprise typically has its own set of technology or subject matter expert-specific monitoring, observability and operations tools. These each provide a window into only one part of the connected enterprise. This introduces challenges in building shared and current understanding of the dependency chains across the connected enterprise, and effectively carrying out fault finding, troubleshooting and resolution when incidents that cascade across those chains inevitably cross tool and team boundaries.

These challenges are solved with Unified Operations Management, providing unified visibility, unified fault and incident management and unifying teams across the connected enterprise.