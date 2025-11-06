Weathering the storm: Why outage prediction is the future of grid resiliency

According to Climate Central, 80% of major US power outages (affecting 50,000+ customers) from 2000 to 2023 were caused by weather. States like Texas, Michigan and California have been hit hardest, underscoring the urgent need for utilities to rethink how they prepare for and respond to these events.

The US Department of Energy estimates that power outages cost American businesses USD 150 billion annually. And with billion-dollar disasters on the rise, utilities face mounting pressure to improve grid resiliency and customer satisfaction while managing operational costs.

The challenge? Our power grid wasn’t built to withstand today’s climate. Traditional outage management systems are reactive, often mobilizing crews only after damage has occurred. But what if utilities could anticipate outages before they happen?