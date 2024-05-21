Announcing IBM watsonx Assistant for Z and D&B Ask Procurement, new generative AI assistants built with IBM watsonx Orchestrate

The business outcomes from scaling AI are clear. Companies at the forefront of generative AI and data-led innovation are seeing 72% greater annual net profits and 17% more annual revenue growth than their peers. In addition, it’s expected that productivity will be improved by at least 70% across knowledge workers with the use of generative AI. A key step toward unlocking these gains is the adoption of AI assistants to transform how people get work done across the enterprise. With today’s announcements, IBM® is making it possible for companies to augment their workforce with digital labor. This can be used in every area of their business and achieve business outcomes at an unprecedented speed.

IBM’s enterprise AI assistants are purpose-built and tailored to your use case. Built on foundational models you trust and trained on best practices, AI assistants automate and orchestrate a range of high-value tasks, across business processes and your IT estate. They support end-to-end workflows through automations and are customized to your unique business requirements by integrating with the core of your business, working with different sources of data, workflows, and applications.