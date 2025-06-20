StreamSets SDK for Python 6.6: More power, more control and more collaboration

StreamSets SDK for Python 6.6 is packed with powerful new features that make it easier than ever for users to programmatically build, secure and manage their data integration pipelines at scale.

With this release, we are bringing 3 major capabilities to the SDK: acceptable values lookup, projects support and network access rules. Whether you are building pipelines from scratch, scaling StreamSets across teams or securing access by IP, 6.6 gives you the tools you need all in code.