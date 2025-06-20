StreamSets SDK for Python 6.6: More power, more control and more collaboration

20 June 2025
StreamSets SDK for Python 6.6 is packed with powerful new features that make it easier than ever for users to programmatically build, secure and manage their data integration pipelines at scale.
With this release, we are bringing 3 major capabilities to the SDK: acceptable values lookup, projects support and network access rules. Whether you are building pipelines from scratch, scaling StreamSets across teams or securing access by IP, 6.6 gives you the tools you need all in code.
Building pipelines through the SDK just got easier. Until now, users scripting pipeline definitions in Python had to reference the UI or documentation to determine which values were valid for certain stage configurations, especially when drop downs in the UI were the only source of truth.
With the new acceptable values method, the SDK lets you programmatically query all valid values for a given configuration field. This makes building dynamic pipelines and integrating StreamSets into custom tooling more reliable, testable and faster.
No more trial and error. Just valid configs, every time.
In the UI it is made obvious what the configurations options are for each field.
With the SDK we can now query what the acceptable values are for each stage:
Example: Querying Acceptable Values
Managing multi-team development in a shared environment used to be a challenge. Without isolation, collaboration could quickly turn into chaos.
With the introduction of projects in the SDK, you can now programmatically create, organize, and manage Projects, StreamSets' built-in collaborative workspaces without needing to use the UI. Each project provides a clean boundary for your team’s pipelines, connections, jobs, and assets. Projects turn StreamSets into a multi-tenant, enterprise-ready platform. Customers gain clarity, security, and scalability without needing to deploy multiple instances.
One instance. Many teams. Zero friction.
Example: Managing Projects
Security should never be a UI-only operation.
StreamSets SDK for Python 6.6 introduces full network access rules management, giving you API-level access to define and edit the set of IPs allowed to authenticate with your StreamSets environment.
Whether you're automating onboarding, deploying StreamSets across hybrid clouds, or enforcing network policies, the SDK now empowers you to manage security with the same discipline as the rest of your infrastructure.
Define. Enforce. Automate. All through code.
SDK example: Managing network access rules
StreamSets SDK for Python 6.6 isn't just a version bump, it's a step forward in developer experience, enterprise scalability, and platform automation. These features were built in response to feedback from teams managing real-time data flows in complex, regulated environments. And they make StreamSets even more scalable, powerful and enterprise-ready.
The SDK 6.6 release is available now on PyPI. Documentation and sample code snippets are coming soon, but you can already start exploring these new features in your favorite IDE by running the pip command below.