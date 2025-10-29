The future of intelligent, data-driven IBM Z operations with Db2 for z/OS Agent

Generative AI has moved far beyond chatbots and recommendation engines. AI now writes code, generates images and even redefines how we search. But the next frontier is even more transformative: AI agents, or digital teammates that understand context, reason through complexity and deliver actionable insights in real time. For enterprises running mission-critical systems such as IBM Z, this evolution isn’t just exciting, it’s essential.

A new chapter in IBM Z operations is unfolding with Db2 for z/OS Agent in the center of it.