The future of intelligent, data-driven IBM Z operations with Db2 for z/OS Agent
Introducing IBM Db2 for z/OS Agent, designed to simplify IBM Z operations through natural, conversational interactions.
Introducing IBM Db2 for z/OS Agent, designed to simplify IBM Z operations through natural, conversational interactions.
Introducing Db2 for z/OS Agent, IBM’s AI-powered assistant designed to simplify mainframe operations through natural, conversational interactions.
Generative AI has moved far beyond chatbots and recommendation engines. AI now writes code, generates images and even redefines how we search. But the next frontier is even more transformative: AI agents, or digital teammates that understand context, reason through complexity and deliver actionable insights in real time. For enterprises running mission-critical systems such as IBM Z, this evolution isn’t just exciting, it’s essential.
A new chapter in IBM Z operations is unfolding with Db2 for z/OS Agent in the center of it.
Managing systems is more complex than ever, especially for enterprises, where 1) teams are stretched thin and knowledge is often siloed; 2) onboarding new talent is a slow, resource-intensive process; and 3) troubleshooting often means jumping between dashboards, deciphering logs and relying on tribal knowledge, all of which slow down operations and increase risk.
AI agents aren’t just nice-to-have tools; they’re a strategic necessity for enterprises. Organizations that understand this and embrace AI agents thoughtfully will benefit from myriad opportunities, such as:
This is the promise of the Db2 for z/OS Agent, designed to simplify IBM Z operations through natural, conversational interactions.
The shift from dashboards to dialogue is more than a UI change; it’s a new way of working. Here’s what it unlocks:
Before AI agents, a senior DBA might spend hours comparing subsystems, pulling logs and mentoring junior staff, all while managing a Severity 1 incident. With the Db2 for z/OS Agent, that same DBA can ask one question and get a contextual, plain-language answer in seconds. And when a junior DBA asks the same question, the agent not only provides the answer, but it also explains the reasoning behind it.
Every interaction becomes a teaching moment. Over time, the whole team levels up.
The Db2 for z/OS Agent is built on a layered AI architecture. Here’s how the Db2 for z/OS Agent layers work together:
This architecture ensures that insights are delivered securely, reliably and in real time, without compromising the integrity of the underlying systems.
The Db2 for z/OS Agent isn’t just for DBAs. It’s designed to empower the whole team:
In short, it’s a force multiplier for every role in the IBM Z ecosystem.
AI agents aren’t replacing humans; they’re teaming up with them. As McKinsey’s Jorge Amar put it, “We are going into a world where you’ll have to think about your workforce as both agentic and human.” IBM Z is leading that change with Db2 for z/OS Agent, bringing AI directly to the heart of enterprise operations—one prompt at a time.
Ready to see it in action? Talk to the team behind the agent. The future of IBM Z operations is here, and it’s conversational.
Learn more about Db2 for z/OS Agent