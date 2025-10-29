Artificial Intelligence IT automation

The future of intelligent, data-driven IBM Z operations with Db2 for z/OS Agent

Introducing IBM Db2 for z/OS Agent, designed to simplify IBM Z operations through natural, conversational interactions.

Published 29 October 2025
Gandhi Ambalavanan

Product Manager, Data & AI on IBM Z

IBM

Martin Schneider

Leader, Development and PM, Z Data Integration and AI

IBM

Nishant Kumar Sinha

Product Marketing Manager, Data Gate & AI on Z

IBM

Nick Oropall

Program Director, Product Marketing, Databases, Data, and AI

Introducing Db2 for z/OS Agent, IBM’s AI-powered assistant designed to simplify mainframe operations through natural, conversational interactions.

Generative AI has moved far beyond chatbots and recommendation engines. AI now writes code, generates images and even redefines how we search. But the next frontier is even more transformative: AI agents, or digital teammates that understand context, reason through complexity and deliver actionable insights in real time. For enterprises running mission-critical systems such as IBM Z, this evolution isn’t just exciting, it’s essential. 

A new chapter in IBM Z operations is unfolding with Db2 for z/OS Agent in the center of it. 

The opportunity for enterprises  

Managing systems is more complex than ever, especially for enterprises, where 1) teams are stretched thin and knowledge is often siloed; 2) onboarding new talent is a slow, resource-intensive process; and 3) troubleshooting often means jumping between dashboards, deciphering logs and relying on tribal knowledge, all of which slow down operations and increase risk.

AI agents aren’t just nice-to-have tools; they’re a strategic necessity for enterprises. Organizations that understand this and embrace AI agents thoughtfully will benefit from myriad opportunities, such as:

  • Augmenting human expertise with AI: Instead of your team having to memorize details or dig through documentation to solve a problem, they can now simply ask questions, such as “What changed in my indexes last night?” or “Are there any anomalies in yesterday’s transactions?” or “Which subsystem is acting up right now?”.
  • Unlocking insights from valuable and secured data with AI: IBM Z is like a bank vault that holds your most valuable data assets, tightly secured and highly regulated. But accessing insights from that vault can be slow and complex. Now imagine an AI banker stationed at the vault window. This banker never sleeps, never forgets and always responds with precision. You can ask a question in plain English and get actionable insights instantly.

This is the promise of the Db2 for z/OS Agent, designed to simplify IBM Z operations through natural, conversational interactions.

Why this matters and how to supercharge your DBAs

The shift from dashboards to dialogue is more than a UI change; it’s a new way of working. Here’s what it unlocks:

  • Simplified operations: One conversational interface for all your questions.
  • Faster decisions: Real-time insights in seconds, not hours.
  • Bridged skill gaps: Junior staff learn faster without slowing down experts.
  • Increased resilience: Teams can respond to issues proactively, not reactively.

Before AI agents, a senior DBA might spend hours comparing subsystems, pulling logs and mentoring junior staff, all while managing a Severity 1 incident. With the Db2 for z/OS Agent, that same DBA can ask one question and get a contextual, plain-language answer in seconds. And when a junior DBA asks the same question, the agent not only provides the answer, but it also explains the reasoning behind it.

Every interaction becomes a teaching moment. Over time, the whole team levels up.

The architecture of Db2 for z/OS Agent

The Db2 for z/OS Agent is built on a layered AI architecture. Here’s how the Db2 for z/OS Agent layers work together:

  • Db2 13 for z/OS is the database system on IBM Z, holding critical data and acting like your secure vault.
  • IBM watsonx Assistant for Z is the conversational platform. It is the voice of the assistant, greeting and responding to users. 
  • LLMs (through watsonx.ai) are the brain that understands and processes the queries, formulates answers, to respond in a natural language.
  • Z RAG + Db2 Index Files provide fast, structured access to relevant knowledge, improving search performance and helping the assistant find the right documents quickly.
  • ODBC Drivers are the software component that allows assistant to access data from database. It acts as the translator that helps the assistant by converting queries into a format that the database understands and handling the response back to the assistant.
  • OpenShift is the open and scalable, building infrastructure that keeps everything running smoothly.

This architecture ensures that insights are delivered securely, reliably and in real time, without compromising the integrity of the underlying systems.

Your newest team member: Db2 for z/OS Agent

The Db2 for z/OS Agent isn’t just for DBAs. It’s designed to empower the whole team:

  • System programmers: Monitor subsystem health and trends. 
  • IT leaders: Accelerate onboarding and knowledge transfer. 
  • Operations teams: Diagnose issues faster and reduce downtime. 
  • New hires: Learn on the job without slowing down the team. 

In short, it’s a force multiplier for every role in the IBM Z ecosystem.

AI agents aren’t replacing humans; they’re teaming up with them. As McKinsey’s Jorge Amar put it, “We are going into a world where you’ll have to think about your workforce as both agentic and human.” IBM Z is leading that change with Db2 for z/OS Agent, bringing AI directly to the heart of enterprise operations—one prompt at a time. 

Ready to see it in action? Talk to the team behind the agent. The future of IBM Z operations is here, and it’s conversational. 

