SAP-Certified Bare Metal Comes to IBM Cloud VPC

IBM Cloud’s full portfolio of IaaS, PaaS and SaaS solutions to support SAP-enterprise workloads has recently grown to include a new, dedicated compute solution. Inside the logically isolated, software-defined network of IBM Cloud VPC, customers can now choose IBM Cloud Bare Metal Servers for VPC, certified to run SAP workloads with your choice of SAP-specific operating systems.

The new SAP-certified profiles include a variety of pre-set vCPU and Memory combinations to choose from—ideal for development and testing, application training, dynamic storage, and other essential production and non-production workloads that require acutely high performance, memory and networking capabilities.

Network stability and management greatly impact how well our customers’ SAP workloads perform and comply with policies, so it was crucial for us to deliver a second route to bare metal (outside of traditional infrastructure models) inside an elastic ecosystem like IBM Cloud VPC. With instance-like capabilities, customers can easily control their compute, storage and networking components rather than just accessing them in a flat environment. This is a big benefit for access control lists and other network control components that allow architects to manipulate and segment their SAP network from compromise—be it external bad actors or internal threats alike.