Accelerate adoption of RISE with SAP using IBM Power Virtual Server  

With industry-leading reliability1 and built-in security2, Power servers are designed for running business-critical applications handling sensitive data. In the 2023 ITIC Server Reliability report, 93% of 1,900 responding C-level executives across 37 vertical markets gave IBM Power a 99.9999% or greater availability rating. Among SAP-certified servers, this is the top availability rating. The hypervisor in Power servers, PowerVM, is built into the underlying firmware of the infrastructure stack. This deep integration helps deliver a superior isolation, which is reflected in at least 6x fewer Critical Vulnerabilities and Exposures reported in NIST since 2020 as compared to the SAP-certified clouds using other hypervisors. The transparent memory encryption in the Power10 servers is designed so that someone with physical access to the server memory will not be able to access SAP HANA data that resides in memory.

Once the business critical and sensitive SAP ERP data is moved to Power Virtual Server on IBM Cloud, customers can leverage the cloud platform services to readily build AI-powered surround applications connecting SAP and select non-SAP data sources, with automated and end-to-end AI lifecycle governance.

With Power in IBM Cloud, customers can now continue their transition to Cloud ERP on the platform that has delivered the highest levels of availability among SAP-certified servers4 with built-in security.2