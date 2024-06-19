Reimagine data sharing with IBM Data Product Hub

We are excited to announce the launch of IBM® Data Product Hub, a modern data sharing solution designed to accelerate data-driven outcomes across your organization. Today, we’re making this product generally available to our clients across the world, following its announcement at the IBM Think conference in May 2024.

Data sharing has become the lifeblood of modern organizations, fueling growth and driving innovation. But traditional approaches to data sharing can often be a bottleneck constricting the seamless sharing of data. Siloed data, locked away in disparate systems and environments, remains inaccessible. Valuable insights are delayed, as data requests crawl through cumbersome processes. And, to make matters worse, limited data access and democratization create a bottleneck, stifling collaboration and decision-making. Meanwhile, lax data governance and security put the entire data sharing ecosystem at risk. It’s time to shift gears and revolutionize the way organizations share data.