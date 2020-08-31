Powering up Databases for MongoDB

We are excited to introduce Databases for MongoDB Enterprise to IBM Cloud. Now, customers can tap into the full power of MongoDB for enterprise applications, especially those in regulated environments that need powerful data encryption capabilities and audibility

The IBM Cloud Databases family is a selection of ubiquitous industry databases that run as a cloud native service with a common consumption, security, and architectural model. Our partnership with MongoDB allows you to leverage the latest MongoDB features and authentic APIs, while providing full automation of common, painstaking database administration tasks like high availability, backups, encryption, and infrastructure planning. IBM Cloud currently offers MongoDB Community Edition, and today, we are adding the feature-packed Enterprise Edition as managed DBaaS in IBM Cloud.

IBM Cloud Databases for MongoDB Enterprise goes above and beyond the Databases for MongoDB Standard plan by offering a bevy of features for security, performance, and audibility.