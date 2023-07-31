PostgreSQL 15 is now available on IBM Cloud Databases for PostgreSQL

The IBM Cloud Databases for PostgreSQL database instance is deployed as a highly available configuration with asynchronous replication and a 99.99% uptime SLA.

Customers only need to connect to a single database endpoint, and IBM automatically manages the failover between the Availability Zones. In addition, IBM Cloud Databases for PostgreSQL provides the ability to scale the PostgreSQL instance horizontally with Read Replicas in region or cross-regionally. It also provides auto-scaling capabilities, hourly billing, and independent scaling of disk, RAM, and vCPU. These features significantly increase the granularity of the database sizing for application workloads.

IBM Cloud Databases for PostgreSQL customers can now add a standby cluster for highly available read-only replicas. Please refer to the documentation for more information.