PostgreSQL 15 is now available on IBM Cloud Databases for PostgreSQL

PostgreSQL 15 (link resides outside ibm.com) is now available on the IBM Cloud platform. The latest version of IBM Cloud® Databases for PostgreSQL brings various features that help developers and administrators deploy their data-backed applications. PostgreSQL continues to add innovations on complex data types and improvements to its on-disk sorting algorithms and in-memory, delivering a database built for application development and safe for the user’s critical data.
The current users of IBM Cloud® Databases for PostgreSQL can easily upgrade their PostgreSQL instances to Version 15 by following the documentation provided below.
In addition, customers can continue to access powerful IBM Cloud integrations like IBM Cloud Monitoring and IBM Log Analysis for observability and IBM Key Protect for IBM Cloud and IBM Cloud Hyper Protect Crypto Services for encryption key management.
IBM continuously provides fully automated and automatic updates to the service, such as security patches and minor version upgrades. We’ll also ensure that your deployments help you stay stable and secure and your PostgreSQL database instance is enterprise-ready, with all the integrated offerings.
The IBM Cloud Databases for PostgreSQL database instance is deployed as a highly available configuration with asynchronous replication and a 99.99% uptime SLA.
Customers only need to connect to a single database endpoint, and IBM automatically manages the failover between the Availability Zones. In addition, IBM Cloud Databases for PostgreSQL provides the ability to scale the PostgreSQL instance horizontally with Read Replicas in region or cross-regionally. It also provides auto-scaling capabilities, hourly billing, and independent scaling of disk, RAM, and vCPU. These features significantly increase the granularity of the database sizing for application workloads.
IBM Cloud Databases for PostgreSQL customers can now add a standby cluster for highly available read-only replicas. Please refer to the documentation for more information.
While supplies last, you can email for a free USD 600 credit equivalent that is consumable over 90 days for IBM Cloud Databases for PostgreSQL.