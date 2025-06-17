PHP Observability with Instana now available on Windows

17 June 2025
Instana now supports PHP observability in Windows environments, including Windows Server. This upgrade brings feature parity with our existing Linux support, allowing teams to monitor PHP applications consistently across platforms.
Instana is an Application Performance Monitoring (APM) solution designed with modern observability and AIOps capabilities. Its one-agent architecture simplifies deployment and automates instrumentation across multiple stacks.
Until now, PHP observability with Instana was limited to Linux. Many organizations—especially in enterprise settings—still run critical PHP workloads on Windows, and this release helps close that gap. With the latest update, Instana provides:
Note: Current support is limited to amd64 (x86_64) architecture.
In today’s diverse infrastructure landscape, many organizations still run critical PHP applications on Windows—especially in enterprise environments. Yet, only a few APM tools offer comprehensive support for this stack. With this release, Instana fills that gap, to deliver full tracing and profiling capabilities for Windows-hosted PHP applications, just like it does for Linux with minimal operational overhead.
This update is especially helpful for teams operating in hybrid infrastructure environments. Now, whether your PHP applications run on Linux or Windows, you can get the same depth of insight—tracing, profiling and diagnostics—with minimal configuration effort.
Figure 1: The metrics from PHP application running on windows
Figure 2: The instrumented PHP web request instrumented with Instana.
Figure 3: The CPU profiling of PHP application on windows.
If you’re running PHP applications on Windows and looking for powerful, easy-to-integrate observability—now’s the time to try IBM Instana.
Let us know how it works for you, and feel free to share your experience or feedback. We’re committed to making PHP observability seamless across every environment.
