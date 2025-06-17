PHP Observability with Instana now available on Windows

Instana is an Application Performance Monitoring (APM) solution designed with modern observability and AIOps capabilities. Its one-agent architecture simplifies deployment and automates instrumentation across multiple stacks.

Until now, PHP observability with Instana was limited to Linux. Many organizations—especially in enterprise settings—still run critical PHP workloads on Windows, and this release helps close that gap. With the latest update, Instana provides:

Monitoring support for Windows-based PHP environments

Full observability for PHP applications running on IIS, Apache, and Nginx

Compatibility with PHP versions 8.1 and above

Automatic instrumentation with no manual configuration required

Consistent performance monitoring across both Linux and Windows

Note: Current support is limited to amd64 (x86_64) architecture.