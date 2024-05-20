IBM Partner Plus Day: Celebrating our collaborative journey with the IBM Ecosystem

Today we kicked off IBM Think 2024 in Boston with Partner Plus Day, a full day dedicated to our partners who are driving client innovation, business growth and scaling the adoption of transformative technology such as generative AI. It is also the perfect opportunity to reflect on the progress and success of the IBM Ecosystem, more than a year after we introduced Partner Plus, the program that embodies our new era of partner-first collaboration.

Our partners have generated remarkable business results for sure, but what’s been most inspiring is their shared commitment to working collaboratively to help drive client outcomes. This commitment was on display today, with 1,800 partners in attendance to sharpen their skills, learn from one another and hear from leaders including our Chairman and CEO, Arvind Krishna.

As General Manager of IBM’s Partner Ecosystem, I may be biased, but I believe that our ecosystem—comprised of ISVs, hyperscalers, resellers and distributors, service providers, technology partners, systems integrators and MSPs—is the very best in the business at solving real client challenges every day.