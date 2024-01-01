Intercompany worked with their client to address the limitations of its on-premise computer network. The client needed more flexibility to increase or decrease server capacity according to demand while also ensuring that the system maintained high availability and reliability. Intercompany migrated its client a modernized environment with IBM Cloud and IBM Power Systems Virtual Server, enabling significant gains in terms of security, reliability, and performance. As a result of the migration, the client increased computational capacity by 200% and now has the flexibility and agility to meet business needs on-demand.