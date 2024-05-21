Optimizing GPU resources for performance and efficiency 

As the demand for advanced graphics processing units (GPU) from vendors like NVIDIA® grows to support machine learning, AI, video streaming and 3D visualization, safeguarding performance while maximizing efficiency is critical. And with the pace of progress in AI model architecture rapidly accelerating with services like IBM watsonx™, the use of large language models (LLMs) that require advanced NVIDIA GPU workloads is on the rise to meet performance requirements. With this comes new concerns over costs and proper provisioning to ensure performance.

IBM Turbonomic® is excited to announce the latest capability to optimize NVIDIA GPU workloads in the public cloud, on prem and on containers to improve efficiency without sacrificing performance. The benefits for customers include enhancing performance optimization to promote faster response, smoother experience and better efficiency by addressing resource waste to potentially keep costs down.