As the demand for advanced graphics processing units (GPU) grows to support machine learning, AI, video streaming and 3D visualization, safeguarding performance while maximizing efficiency is critical.

IBM® Turbonomic®, a dynamic IT application resource management software platform, is dedicated to optimizing GPU workloads to promote maximum efficiency without sacrificing performance at the lowest cost.

Turbonomic is committed to developing GPU optimization services to provide performance insights and generate actions to achieve application performance and efficiency targets.