Artificial Intelligence IT automation

Operationalizing trust for AI at scale with IBM watsonx.governance enterprise governance accelerator

The watsonx.governance enterprise governance accelerator is a new a set of capabilities that focuses on operationalising governance and improving responsible technology assessments across the full AI lifecycle, with a strong emphasis on transparency, accountability and trust. 

Published 09 December 2025
Digital illustration of concentric circles with dark grey dots

Managing AI governance through disconnected tools creates blind spots and slows adoption. To move from experimentation to enterprise-scale AI, organizations need a unified framework that builds trust, ensures compliance and accelerates innovation.

In the watsonx.governance enterprise governance accelerator, you will find 3 core capabilities:

  1. Governed AI asset catalog and automated onboarding: Create a governed inventory of AI assets—data, models, agents, applications and processes—with automated approval workflows. This enforces policy controls and ensures compliance from the start of every AI initiative.

  2. Governed usage requests and built-in assessments: Standardize asset reuse approvals and run integrated assessments for, responsible technology and compliance readiness—ensuring auditability at every step.

  3. Unified Insights Dashboard: Executives gain insight into risk levels, policy adherence and model performance, enabling data-driven governance decisions.

These capabilities translate directly into real-world business impact. How are organizations already applying the enterprise governance accelerator across their AI programs? 

Delivering measurable business outcomes

The accelerator helps organizations scale AI confidently  towards measurable impact:

  • Reduce Use Case approval cycles through streamlined onboarding and lifecycle automation.
  • Empower teams to scale responsibly without compromising development speed.
  • Enhance transparency for customers, regulators, and shareholders through auditable governance records.

A unified governance ecosystem

IBM is a global leader in trusted and responsible AI, with decades of experience helping enterprises govern data, manage risk and build transparent AI systems. Managed by the Risk, Compliance and Integrity Team, IBM’s integrated governance approach ensures that ethical, secure and compliant AI is achievable at scale.

Discover how the enterprise governance accelerator can help make trust your next differentiator.

Learn more about IBM watsonx.governance

Schedule a consultation with our experts

Ian Francis

Senior Product Manager

IBM

Michelle Jutras-Steiner

Program Director - Global Privacy and Responsbile AI Market Strategy

IBM