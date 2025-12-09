Operationalizing trust for AI at scale with IBM watsonx.governance enterprise governance accelerator

Managing AI governance through disconnected tools creates blind spots and slows adoption. To move from experimentation to enterprise-scale AI, organizations need a unified framework that builds trust, ensures compliance and accelerates innovation.

In the watsonx.governance enterprise governance accelerator, you will find 3 core capabilities:

Governed AI asset catalog and automated onboarding: Create a governed inventory of AI assets—data, models, agents, applications and processes—with automated approval workflows. This enforces policy controls and ensures compliance from the start of every AI initiative. Governed usage requests and built-in assessments: Standardize asset reuse approvals and run integrated assessments for, responsible technology and compliance readiness—ensuring auditability at every step. Unified Insights Dashboard: Executives gain insight into risk levels, policy adherence and model performance, enabling data-driven governance decisions.

These capabilities translate directly into real-world business impact. How are organizations already applying the enterprise governance accelerator across their AI programs?