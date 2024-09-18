New SmartNIC brings exciting changes to IBM Cloud Bare Metal Servers VPC

The latest SmartNIC update on bare metal servers seamlessly integrates into a customer’s entire IBM Cloud VPC ecosystem, supporting the same networking, storage and PaaS services as IBM Cloud Virtual Servers for VPC. Provisioning your bare metal server will be fully complementary to provisioning your virtual servers for easier automation and usability. A few of our most significant updates with this release include support for the following:

IBM Cloud File Storage for VPC: New IOPs levels are now available, and all file shares are backed by solid-state drives. Use file storage in addition to—or as an alternative to—local NVMe for a scalable, cost-effective solution.

New IOPs levels are now available, and all file shares are backed by solid-state drives. Use file storage in addition to—or as an alternative to—local NVMe for a scalable, cost-effective solution. Support up to 228 vNICs per server: Concurrency delivers improved performance for handling several connections and tasks in parallel. It also allows IBM Cloud to manage the most complex networks.

Concurrency delivers improved performance for handling several connections and tasks in parallel. It also allows IBM Cloud to manage the most complex networks. Client VPE (Virtual Private Endpoints): Get private connectivity to IBM Cloud services within the VPC network of your choosing for enhanced security.

In addition to the above net-new features, key existing networking features will continue to be supported, including VPC NIC and VLAN interfaces, Custom Routes, Multi-FIPs support and VIP Failover.