IBM announces new AI automations for Model Based Systems Engineering and other innovations for Engineering Lifecycle Management

A key addition to Engineering AI Hub 1.1 is the Model-Based Systems Engineering (MBSE) use-case discovery agent, built to interpret natural-language requirements and create corresponding model elements in Rhapsody Systems Engineering and Rhapsody 10 (SysML v2 and SysML v1, respectively). This capability helps reduce early modeling effort, lower the cognitive load for MBSE practitioners, and improve digital continuity through traceability between requirements and system models. It’s the first example we are delivering of the many possible AI-powered automations for MBSE practitioners.

Engineering AI Hub 1.1 includes refined experiences for requirement quality analysis, work item synopsis, and administrative controls that allow teams to configure which Large Language Models (LLMs) best fit their organizational needs.

These updates are aimed to help engineers access information faster, improve requirements clarity, streamline reviews and accelerate modeling workflows, while keeping human experts in full control of every AI-suggested output.