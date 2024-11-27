Modern DataOps with unified governance: Revolutionizing data management with watsonx.data

27 November 2024
As businesses embrace data-driven strategies, the complexity of managing data governance across diverse environments has grown exponentially. Organizations now require governance solutions that not only enforce robust access controls but also ensure compliance with regulatory standards across hybrid and multi-cloud landscapes. IBM watsonx.data’s latest innovation—unified governance for Modern DataOps—delivers the flexibility and control needed to address these challenges head-on.
By introducing an enhanced Common Policy Gateway (CPG), watsonx.data enables seamless integration with third-party policy engines, such as Apache Ranger, offering businesses a unified governance solution that adapts to their unique requirements.
DataOps relies on smooth, consistent workflows to transform raw data into actionable insights. However, disparate governance systems often create bottlenecks, with isolated access controls and fragmented policies slowing down progress. Watsonx.data's CPG addresses these pain points, unifying governance across data workflows while maintaining strict compliance and security standards.
When a data consumer—whether an application, analytics engine or database—requests data, the unified Data Access Service (DAS) within watsonx.data ensures every request passes through CPG. Here’s how it works:
This streamlined, policy-driven workflow ensures secure, consistent data access while empowering organizations to choose governance tools best suited to their needs.
The enhanced CPG empowers DataOps teams and stakeholders by delivering:
watsonx.data's unified governance capability drives tangible outcomes across modern DataOps scenarios:
Legacy governance systems often lead to inefficiencies, requiring teams to juggle isolated engines and manually bridge governance gaps. watsonx.data’s common policy gateway eliminates these hurdles by offering a governance solution that is:
For example, an organization leveraging Apache Ranger for data governance can now extend its policies seamlessly into watsonx.data’s ecosystem, unifying governance without reengineering existing systems.
In a data-driven world, agility and compliance must go hand-in-hand. Organizations need governance frameworks that are flexible, interoperable, and scalable to meet the demands of modern DataOps. watsonx.data provides exactly this, empowering businesses to optimize data workflows while maintaining stringent security and compliance standards.
IBM watsonx.data's unified governance for modern DataOps is now available, offering enterprises the tools to streamline governance and unlock their data’s full potential. With seamless integration of third-party policy engines like Apache Ranger, this capability ensures that governance strategies remain adaptable, efficient, and future-proof.
Take the first step towards modern DataOps with unified governance and learn more about watsonx.data and its enhanced CPG.
Join our upcoming webinar to learn more
Try IBM watsonx.data to experience the future of data
Discover how IBM watsonx.data’s Common Policy Gateway can transform your data governance strategy. Visit the IBM watsonx.data product page for more details.
Try IBM watsonx.data to experience the future of data
Join our upcoming webinar to learn more