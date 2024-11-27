Modern DataOps with unified governance: Revolutionizing data management with watsonx.data

As businesses embrace data-driven strategies, the complexity of managing data governance across diverse environments has grown exponentially. Organizations now require governance solutions that not only enforce robust access controls but also ensure compliance with regulatory standards across hybrid and multi-cloud landscapes. IBM watsonx.data’s latest innovation—unified governance for Modern DataOps—delivers the flexibility and control needed to address these challenges head-on.

By introducing an enhanced Common Policy Gateway (CPG), watsonx.data enables seamless integration with third-party policy engines, such as Apache Ranger, offering businesses a unified governance solution that adapts to their unique requirements.