Increase efficiency in asset lifecycle management with Maximo Application Suite’s new AI-powered features

It can be a daunting task to manage and maintain a complex system of assets for daily operational success. Organizations must constantly consolidate information from various sources and address issues in real time while also focusing on how to best innovate. The cost of unplanned downtime is increasing, skills shortages (link resides outside ibm.com) are hurting productivity, and sustainability initiatives increasingly pose a challenge to traditional maintenance practices.

To address these challenges, companies must use technology that can provide intelligent and comprehensive asset management while also embedding sustainable practices. The positive results of this combination are tangible—an IBM Institute for Business Value study found that organizations that embed sustainability are 52% more likely to outperform their peers on profitability.

IBM® is already helping its clients find the right solutions for their asset management needs while simultaneously exploring the future of asset lifecycle management (ALM). With the help of innovative AI-infused technology, enterprises can extend the lifespan of their assets and improve productivity and reliability, while reducing costs and advancing decarbonization. By bringing together generative AI, Internet of Things, environmental insights and our existing platforms, we are helping co-create a more automated and sustainable future for business.