Maximize IBM Power11 with IBM Technology Lifecycle Services

Standard break-fix models can often fail to address the complexities of high-performing environments that contain IBM Power11. With billions of workflows processed daily, smooth operation and efficient integration with a modern and multi-vendor technology stack are paramount for efficient optimization, robust cybersecurity, and continuous enhancements.

This is where TLS’s modern Expert Care portfolio of AI-enabled offerings for IBM Power11 excels, providing accelerated, proactive, and multi-faceted care, extended well beyond standard warranties. The new IBM Power11 Expert Care TLS service portfolio delivers systems and software support packaged to:

Maximize system availability with Expert Care Premium:

IBM TLS Expert Care Premium — IBM’s highest service level designed for mission critical workloads — enables accelerated response with a personalized support experience through the integration of predictive analytics, proactive and actionable recommendations, priority service response, and access to highly skilled IBM engineers including a Technical Account Manager (TAM), all working to keep the Power infrastructure available and optimized for performance.

Simplify infrastructure operations with TLS services:

Across IBM Power11 lifecycle milestones, TLS provides value added-on services to simplify operations such as expert on-site assistance for IBM Power installation, configuration, and updates, stronger data protection to help safeguard critical assets and guaranteed repair time commitments to help ensure uninterrupted business operations

Infuse AI in IBM Power11 with confidence:

IBM TLS will enable setup and tuning services for its integrated AI capabilities such as the IBM Spyre™ Accelerator for IBM Power. The IBM Spyre™ Accelerator is expected to be available in Q4 2025.

Accelerated, autonomous error response and resolution:

IBM highly recommends clients to enable IBM Call Home, as 90% of requests through Call Home were resolved with automation in 20241. Call Home is a built-in feature in IBM Power that automatically alerts TLS when errors are detected, enabling IBM TLS to proactively open support cases, receive technical logs, and begin troubleshooting, often before clients even report an issue. In addition, IBM Power11 support has been enhanced with a unified interface combining support case creation with automatic log collection, seamless log transmission via Call Home, and accelerated root cause analysis and remediation through AI-assisted support.