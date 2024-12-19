Successful cloud migrations require a comprehensive strategy that lays out goals and anticipates challenges. One of these challenges to any cloud modernization project is developing skills in cloud-native technologies. Having to invest in training staff to become familiar with cloud-native technologies can significantly increase the cost, complexity and timeline of any cloud modernization project. By using IBM Db2 as a Service, this challenge is eliminated by reducing requirement for skills like cloud infrastructure and Kubernetes, leading to a faster ROI. This leaves staff free to focus on developing other skills that can provide further competitive advantages.

IBM Db2 as a Service is built from the ground up to incorporate the very best of IBM Db2’s cloud-native technologies. This foundation, managed on behalf of the client, enables all the benefits of cloud modernization, but without the operational or skills acquisition overheads. These updates reinforce Db2 SaaS as a cornerstone for application modernization, empowering enterprises to harness Db2's full potential with ease, efficiency and scalability.

We’re thrilled to see how our customers will use these new capabilities to drive their businesses forward. Stay tuned for more updates as we continue to innovate and evolve Db2 SaaS to meet the needs of the next generation of enterprise workloads.

Ready to explore Db2 SaaS third generation? Try our new plan to experience the next generation of database management.

For more details, check out the IBM Db2 as a Service documentation to see all its features and capabilities.