19 December 2024
We are proud to announce the launch of the third generation of IBM Db2 as a Service, formerly known as IBM Db2 on Cloud. This is a major milestone in our online transaction processing (OLTP) database service offering and the next step in our journey to provide robust, scalable and intelligent data solutions to meet the demands of modern enterprises.
This latest generation of Db2 as a Service delivers a new plan with support for IBM Db2 12.1 and VPC Gen 2 and enhancements are designed to deliver improved scalability, flexibility and simplicity, making it easier than ever to modernize applications.
Our new plan is built on IBM Cloud® Virtual Servers for VPC Gen 2, leveraging better performant infrastructure to deliver exceptional speed, capacity and reliability.
Here's what makes this plan stand out:
Market forces are driving the need for enterprise applications to move their data to cloud and take advantage of the software as a service (SaaS) model. By 2025, Gartner predicts that cloud-native platforms will serve as the foundation for more than 95% of new digital initiatives. Below are some of the benefits of moving to Db2 SaaS:
Successful cloud migrations require a comprehensive strategy that lays out goals and anticipates challenges. One of these challenges to any cloud modernization project is developing skills in cloud-native technologies. Having to invest in training staff to become familiar with cloud-native technologies can significantly increase the cost, complexity and timeline of any cloud modernization project. By using IBM Db2 as a Service, this challenge is eliminated by reducing requirement for skills like cloud infrastructure and Kubernetes, leading to a faster ROI. This leaves staff free to focus on developing other skills that can provide further competitive advantages.
IBM Db2 as a Service is built from the ground up to incorporate the very best of IBM Db2’s cloud-native technologies. This foundation, managed on behalf of the client, enables all the benefits of cloud modernization, but without the operational or skills acquisition overheads. These updates reinforce Db2 SaaS as a cornerstone for application modernization, empowering enterprises to harness Db2's full potential with ease, efficiency and scalability.
We’re thrilled to see how our customers will use these new capabilities to drive their businesses forward. Stay tuned for more updates as we continue to innovate and evolve Db2 SaaS to meet the needs of the next generation of enterprise workloads.
Ready to explore Db2 SaaS third generation? Try our new plan to experience the next generation of database management.
For more details, check out the IBM Db2 as a Service documentation to see all its features and capabilities.