Introducing the next generation of Db2 Warehouse: Our cost-effective, cloud-native data warehouse built for always-on, mission-critical workloads

1. Cut your analytics costs by up to 34x1

The next generation of Db2 Warehouse introduces cloud-native support for Db2 column-organized tables residing in cloud object storage (based on Amazon S3). This makes is up to 34x less expensive to store massive quantities of data on a highly scalable, highly available storage tier. Coupled with our 30+ years of engine innovation, Db2 Warehouse is now the no-brainer choice for storing, managing, and querying massive data sets on the cloud.

2. Achieve up to 4x1 query performance

Better performance without the cost, how? Our advanced caching technology, coupled with data in Object Storage, helps customers improve performance up to 4x1 compared to the prior generation of Db2 Warehouse. We could not be more excited about the improvements. For details, check out our new performance blog, where we detail out the various improvements we’ve made to the engine.

3. Share data responsibly

Db2 has been a consistent leader in data privacy, protection, and security with strong encryption, data access controls and data masking. With the latest generation of Db2 Warehouse, we’re taking that one step further with support for open data formats that enable collaboration in a whole new way. Db2 Warehouse now gives you the freedom to catalog, ingest and query open data and table formats with support for Iceberg, Parquet, ORC, CSV, and more are on the way.

4. Scale analytics and AI across the enterprise

Db2 Warehouse seamlessly integrates with watsonx.data, our newest data store built on an open lakehouse architecture. For the first time ever, all your data warehouses and data lakes are stitched together to provide you with a singular view of your entire analytics and AI estate. This new architecture allows you to easily augment existing workloads across hybrid cloud and run fit-for-purpose engines that best meet your workload and price-performance needs. Gain new insights from your warehouse data and eliminate data silos by combining data in IBM Db2 Warehouse and IBM watsonx.data.

“We are very excited to see object storage support for table storage and open table & data format,” said Keishi Miura, Data & Analytics Division Technical Software (Database) Sales Manager, NI + C. “Next gen Db2 Warehouse is very powerful for not only existing IIAS customers but also the customers who have been suffering from performance and cost, because we see the improvement for cost-performance for BI use cases. We are also looking forward to integration with watsonx.data for multiple use cases and optimize both performance and cost efficiency.”