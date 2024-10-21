Introducing the new IBM watsonx Code Assistant

In the ever-evolving world of software development, organizations face a myriad of challenges and increased pressure to deliver at an accelerated pace. Developers must navigate complex legacy code and manage technical debt while working under the tight deadlines of new projects. The need to juggle between new development, code reviews, testing, debugging and integration can significantly hinder workflow efficiency. Technology leaders must help ensure that their teams are equipped with the right tools and processes to maintain a competitive edge.

Last year, IBM® introduced IBM watsonx™ Code Assistant™ for Red Hat Ansible Lightspeed, an AI-powered tool that helps accelerate the creation of Ansible playbooks. IBM also launched IBM watsonx Code Assistant for Z, a generative AI tool that accelerates the mainframe application lifecycle and streamlines application modernization. These two coding assistants address and help to simplify two specific use cases often faced by enterprise development and IT teams.

With the introduction of the new IBM watsonx Code Assistant product, IBM is launching a versatile tool that supports multiple programming languages. It empowers developers by accelerating software development tasks with AI-powered capabilities, including context-aware code generation, explanation, documentation, translation and unit test generation. It combines the power of generative AI and advanced automation to simplify coding workflows across multiple languages, including Python, Java, C, C++, Go, JavaScript, TypeScript and more. Its capabilities accelerate productivity and lower skills barriers, enabling developers of all experience levels to deliver high-quality code efficiently and securely.

It also features advanced capabilities in the analysis and modernization of Enterprise Java applications with a guided experience that supports the end-to-end application lifecycle.

Powered by IBM Granite™ code models, this latest version of IBM watsonx Code Assistant helps to increase developer productivity with context-aware assistance made available directly in the integrated development environment (IDE). It offers real-time code assistance with its integrated chat interface and intelligent code completions in the code editor. Developers can benefit from instant feedback, error detection and improvements, with support for single-line, multi-line and comment-to-code completions, making it essential for optimizing coding workflows.

The new watsonx Code Assistant has a planned general availability (GA) date in November 2024, and will offer both SaaS and on-premises software deployment options.

Are you ready to experience the power of AI-driven software development by using IBM watsonx Code Assistant? Join the wait list today.