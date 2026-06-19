IBM is introducing IBM zSecure Detection, a new robust threat management solution designed to help organizations identify, investigate and respond to suspicious activity on IBM z/OS.
IBM zSecure Detection is built to help security teams detect threats earlier, accelerate investigations, reduce the operational burden of responding to potential threats and take action by analyzing system behavior, dataset privilege escalation and unexpected cryptographic activity.
IBM zSecure Detection brings together threat monitoring, network insights, AI-driven access anomaly detection and automated response capabilities to provide greater visibility into activity across z/OS.
Organizations have spent decades strengthening preventative security controls across their hybrid IT environment. Identity management, access controls, encryption and compliance programs remain essential components of a strong security strategy. But the scenario today has changed.
Cyber threats are evolving at a pace that outstrips traditional security models. Attackers are no longer relying solely on manual discovery or isolated exploits. AI-enabled tools can now scan environments, identify misconfigurations and uncover vulnerabilities at machine speed, dramatically shrinking the time between exposure and exploitation.
At the same time, infostealer malware has changed the initial access problem. Rather than “breaking in,” many attacks now begin by logging in with valid credentials harvested from endpoints, browsers or developer tooling. This blurs the line between legitimate user activity and malicious behavior, rendering perimeter and signature-based defenses insufficient on their own.
The challenge is not simply preventing access; the challenge is understanding when legitimate access begins to look suspicious.
Security teams need visibility into how users interact with sensitive data, how workloads behave over time. For example, when accelerated crypto operations are leveraged, when userid privileges are elevated to perform critical operations or when essential programs and configurations are updated. They need the ability to distinguish expected behavior from activity that may signal a potential cyberattack. Moreover, this threat intelligence challenge needs to be highly customized to the particular operating system and software solution stack to be effective.
This is where IBM zSecure Detection comes in.
IBM zSecure Detection is designed to help organizations move beyond traditional monitoring approaches by providing broader insight into activity occurring across their IBM Z environment.
The solution continuously analyzes system activity to identify behaviors associated with privilege escalation, suspicious command execution, unusual dataset access patterns and anomalous cryptographic operations. Combined with AI-driven data access anomaly detection, IBM zSecure Detection helps security teams focus on higher-risk activity, prioritize investigations and gain actionable insights rather than simply processing more alerts.
At the same time, IBM zSecure Detection provides near real-time alerting and security intelligence into broader enterprise security programs leveraging the adapters for Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) integration that can be integrated into existing security operations workflows, helping organizations incorporate IBM Z security insights into broader enterprise security programs.
Threat activity rarely exists in isolation. Understanding how applications, users, and systems communicate is often just as important as understanding what is happening on an individual system. IBM zSecure Detection expands visibility beyond host activity by providing insight into network communications and connectivity patterns across z/OS environments.
The solution also introduces automated network micro-segmentation capabilities that generate customized segmentation policies based on observed communication behavior. This helps organizations reduce unnecessary connectivity, limit opportunities for lateral movement and strengthen security controls across critical environments.
By combining threat detection, network insights, and response capabilities into a unified solution, organizations can:
Security teams can identify unusual user behavior, suspicious dataset access or unexpected privileged activity that may indicate a compromised account or insider threat before significant damage occurs.
By monitoring z/OS system activity for anomalous data access, unexpected privilege escalation, accelerated cryptography and other factors, organizations are empowered with multiple indicators of potentially malicious activity and the ability to respond to them.
When unusual dataset access, unexpected privileged activity or indicators associated with compromised credentials are detected, security teams can investigate the activity, understand its potential impact and take targeted containment actions. By combining visibility across users, workloads, data and networks, IBM zSecure Detection helps teams move more quickly from detection to investigation and response.
IBM zSecure Detection represents the next evolution of threat management for IBM z/OS, helping organizations reduce threat dwell time, accelerate investigations, strengthen cyber resilience, and improve visibility across critical environments. By combining AI-powered access anomaly detection, network insights and response capabilities into a unified solution, organizations can move beyond reactive monitoring and take a more proactive approach to managing cyber risk.
IBM zSecure Detection is now generally available.