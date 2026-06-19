Organizations have spent decades strengthening preventative security controls across their hybrid IT environment. Identity management, access controls, encryption and compliance programs remain essential components of a strong security strategy. But the scenario today has changed.

Cyber threats are evolving at a pace that outstrips traditional security models. Attackers are no longer relying solely on manual discovery or isolated exploits. AI-enabled tools can now scan environments, identify misconfigurations and uncover vulnerabilities at machine speed, dramatically shrinking the time between exposure and exploitation.



At the same time, infostealer malware has changed the initial access problem. Rather than “breaking in,” many attacks now begin by logging in with valid credentials harvested from endpoints, browsers or developer tooling. This blurs the line between legitimate user activity and malicious behavior, rendering perimeter and signature-based defenses insufficient on their own.

The challenge is not simply preventing access; the challenge is understanding when legitimate access begins to look suspicious.

Security teams need visibility into how users interact with sensitive data, how workloads behave over time. For example, when accelerated crypto operations are leveraged, when userid privileges are elevated to perform critical operations or when essential programs and configurations are updated. They need the ability to distinguish expected behavior from activity that may signal a potential cyberattack. Moreover, this threat intelligence challenge needs to be highly customized to the particular operating system and software solution stack to be effective.

This is where IBM zSecure Detection comes in.