IBM SevOne 7.0: Reaching application-centric multicloud network observability

As enterprises increasingly rely on network connectivity to support cloud-based applications and remote workers, network managers require new methods to monitor and safeguard connectivity across diverse environments, including corporate networks, software-defined WANs and multiple public cloud providers.

According to the recent EMA Network Megatrends Report, responding network professionals believe that 53% of network outages and performance issues could be prevented with improved network management tools, yet only 9% find it very easy to hire skilled networking personnel. This is why we’re excited to announce the general availability of IBM® SevOne® 7.0.