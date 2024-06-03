IBM SevOne 7.0: Reaching application-centric multicloud network observability

As enterprises increasingly rely on network connectivity to support cloud-based applications and remote workers, network managers require new methods to monitor and safeguard connectivity across diverse environments, including corporate networks, software-defined WANs and multiple public cloud providers.
According to the recent EMA Network Megatrends Report, responding network professionals believe that 53% of network outages and performance issues could be prevented with improved network management tools, yet only 9% find it very easy to hire skilled networking personnel. This is why we’re excited to announce the general availability of IBM® SevOne® 7.0.
IBM SevOne 7.0, an innovative application-centric, multicloud network observability solution, is designed to help IT teams turn insights into action to manage and automate modern enterprise networks.
IBM SevOne aims to help NetOps teams better manage and observe complex, evolving next-gen networks with advanced network observability and automation, reducing cost and complexity of siloed tool sets.
IBM SevOne 7.0 integrates hybrid cloud infrastructure performance metrics and network flow records into a unified tool. This allows network teams to monitor and understand their network performance from an application performance perspective, helping to make sure critical applications and services meet their service level objectives.
IBM SevOne 7.0 also includes enhancements such as optimized workflows, improved security, updated API documentation and new visualization tools. The solution’s core features are delivered in IBM SevOne and can be further extended by a low-code/no-code automation engine when delivered in a bundle with IBM Rapid Network Automation. This automated network observability bundle integrates network performance management with network automation, transforming network insights into automated actions to streamline operations.
IBM SevOne 7.0 is a testament to our dedication to solving customer problems in the networking space, making sure that network operators can effectively manage the networks their businesses depend upon.
