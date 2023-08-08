Introducing IBM Cloud File Storage for VPC: Secure, scalable and versatile NFS-based file storage

With IBM Cloud File Storage for VPC, we prioritize both the durability and availability of your data. File Storage for VPC is built with a high availability architecture, ensuring that your files remain accessible with a guaranteed availability of five 9’s (99.999%).

We achieve this by leveraging redundant components distributed across multiple physical disks on HA-paired nodes. Each storage node has multiple paths to its own Solid-State Drives (SSDs) and its partner node’s SSDs, as well. This configuration protects against path failure and controller failure because the node can still access its partner’s disks for continued productivity.

Additionally, File Storage for VPC boasts an exceptional durability rate of eleven 9’s (99.999999999%), ensuring that your files are protected against data loss. Think of durability as a measurement of how healthy and resilient your data is. Durability in VPC storage means that your data is stored consistently and intact, without any signs of data decay, influence of drive failures or any other form of corruption. Eleven 9’s durability means that if you store 10 million files, you expect to lose one file every 10,000 years.

With our robust infrastructure and commitment to uptime, you can confidently rely on IBM Cloud File Storage for VPC for seamless access and management of your files.