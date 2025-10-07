IBM watsonx Assistant for Z: Bringing intelligence and automation to mainframe IT management with agentic AI

Select IBM Z Software products are now powered by watsonx Assistant for Z to take advantage of its conversational AI chat and agentic framework to deliver rich new capabilities designed to increase productivity and simplify the mainframe user experience.

Watsonx Assistant for Z is engineered to support IT operators in guiding users from monitoring alerts toward resolving issues. Acting as a facilitator, it can eliminate the need to toggle between interfaces of multiple tools by routing requests to the right AI agents which then surface root causes, historical context, and recommended next actions in a single conversational flow. In powering the AI chat and agent runtime experience behind products like IBM Concert for Z, Watsonx Assistant for Z drives context-aware responses that support incident remediation.

The result: operators can prioritize the most critical alerts, swiftly understand issues, and take corrective action directly within the Assistant. This is designed to help reduce mean time to resolution, improve system reliability, and enable teams to focus on higher-value work.