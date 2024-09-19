IBM to help businesses scale AI workloads, for all data, anywhere

Watsonx.data is engineered to use Intel’s built-in accelerators on Intel’s new 4th Gen Xeon Scalable Processors and open-source query engines such as Presto, the Velox acceleration library and Spark, to deliver rapid and reliable data processing for high performance SQL querying, reporting, business intelligence, and machine learning.

“We recognize the importance of watsonx.data and the development of the open-source components that it’s built upon,” said Das Kamhout, VP and Senior Principal Engineer of the Cloud and Enterprise Solutions Group at Intel. “We look forward to partnering with IBM to optimize the watsonx.data stack, achieving breakthrough performance through our joint technological contributions to the Presto open-source community.”

IBM and Intel have a long history of collaboration on data and AI products, including the optimization of IBM Db2 on Intel Xeon platforms, AI acceleration with IBM Watson NLP Library for Embed with OneAPI, and now watsonx.data.

Watsonx.data will allow users to modernize their data repositories with data warehouse-like capabilities, while benefiting from low-cost object storage and open data and table formats like Iceberg, to help them make data-driven decisions.

“Open data lakehouse architectures powered by the Apache Iceberg table format give organizations the flexibility to use fit-for-purpose analytical solutions to future-proof their data platforms for all workloads,” said Paul Codding, EVP of Product Management of Cloudera. “IBM and Cloudera customers will benefit from a truly open and interoperable hybrid data platform that fuels and accelerates the adoption of AI across an ever-increasing range of use cases and business processes.”

IBM and Cloudera have a long-standing strategic partnership that includes certified product integrations and joint sales and support models.

Wasonx.data will be available on premises and across multiple cloud providers, including IBM Cloud and Amazon Web Services (AWS). This builds on last year’s announcement of IBM expanding their relationship with AWS to offer IBM software as a service on AWS. The solution will also be available in AWS Marketplace.

“Organizations are increasingly adopting data lakehouse solutions to support their growing data needs, especially as we see an industry-wide shift toward AI solutions,” said Soo Lee, Director Worldwide Strategic Alliances at AWS. “Making watsonx.data available as a service in AWS Marketplace further supports our customers’ increasing needs around hybrid cloud – giving them greater flexibility to run their business processes wherever they are, while providing choice of a wide range of AWS services and IBM cloud native software attuned to their unique requirements.”

The coming launch of watsonx.data will extend IBM’s market leadership in data and AI, most recently demonstrated by its evaluation as a leader in The Forrester Wave: Data Management for Analytics, by integrating with existing IBM solutions like StepZen, Databand.ai, IBM Watson Knowledge Catalog, IBM zSystems, IBM Watson Studio, and IBM Cognos Analytics with Watson. These integrations can enable watsonx.data users to implement various industry-leading data catalog, lineage, governance, and observability solutions across their data ecosystems.

Beyond launch, watsonx.data is expected to undergo continuous development, incorporating the latest performance enhancements to the Presto open-source query engine via Velox. Further development of watsonx.data will also incorporate IBM’s Storage Fusion technology to enhance data caching across remote sources as well as semantic automation capabilities built on IBM Research’s foundation models to automate data discovery, exploration, and enrichment through conversational user experiences.