IBM SevOne named value leader in EMA Radar Report 2024 for network operations observability

Hybrid cloud and AI initiatives continue to evolve at a rate with which humans simply can’t keep pace. As a result, network teams face intense pressure to deliver high-performance, reliable, and secure networks while network infrastructure continues to get more sophisticated and evermore distributed. Unfortunately, most of the tools used to observe and manage this infrastructure haven’t kept pace either, and do not understand the interplay between all the disparate elements in a network, and worse, how this relates to the performance of applications.

We have seen large enterprises this year face 8 to 10 hours of outages and make the front page of national newspapers because of this gap. To meet these demands, organizations need a robust network observability solution that can provide real-time insights into network performance, and the interplay with application performance—identify potential issues before they impact business operations and automate responses to emerging problems.

We understand what’s at stake for NetOps teams and build our solutions around the problems that matter most, while setting their organization up for future innovation. We take pride in our solutions and continue to strengthen our leadership in network monitoring and observability. With that, we’re happy to announce that IBM SevOne® was named a Value Leader in the new 2024 EMA Radar™ Report for Network Operations Observability.