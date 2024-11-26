IBM SevOne named value leader in EMA Radar Report 2024 for network operations observability

26 November 2024
Hybrid cloud and AI initiatives continue to evolve at a rate with which humans simply can’t keep pace. As a result, network teams face intense pressure to deliver high-performance, reliable, and secure networks while network infrastructure continues to get more sophisticated and evermore distributed. Unfortunately, most of the tools used to observe and manage this infrastructure haven’t kept pace either, and do not understand the interplay between all the disparate elements in a network, and worse, how this relates to the performance of applications.
We have seen large enterprises this year face 8 to 10 hours of outages and make the front page of national newspapers because of this gap. To meet these demands, organizations need a robust network observability solution that can provide real-time insights into network performance, and the interplay with application performance—identify potential issues before they impact business operations and automate responses to emerging problems.
We understand what’s at stake for NetOps teams and build our solutions around the problems that matter most, while setting their organization up for future innovation. We take pride in our solutions and continue to strengthen our leadership in network monitoring and observability. With that, we’re happy to announce that IBM SevOne® was named a Value Leader in the new 2024 EMA Radar™ Report for Network Operations Observability.
“The IBM SevOne platform has a strong approach to passive network data collection. It offers solid synthetic network data monitoring and provides strong observability of networking in cloud, Overall, the product is resilient and scales to very large networks.”- Shamus McGillicuddy, Vice President of Research, Enterprise Management Associates
IBM SevOne is designed for large enterprises, communication service providers and managed service providers—organizations requiring advanced, scalable solutions to monitor extensive network infrastructures. The platform captures network performance insights through device metrics (SNMP MIBs, streaming telemetry, APIs) and network flow records, empowering IT teams to keep mission-critical operations running smoothly.
IBM SevOne includes two core components:
Building on the strength of the IBM SevOne platform, IBM recently introduced IBM SevOne Automated Network Observability (SANO), a suite that combines IBM SevOne’s network monitoring capabilities with IBM Rapid Network Automation, a low-code network automation solution from IBM’s 2024 acquisition of Pliant. This integration equips IT teams to act quickly by converting actionable insights into automated network responses.
IBM SevOne users find initial implementation straightforward and benefit from IBM’s professional services to ensure a smooth start with customers reporting strong satisfaction with support.
IBM SevOne is built to scale, handling large network environments with ease. The solution demonstrates a strong commitment to security with stringent supply chain protocols, providing a secure and reliable observability solution for enterprise IT teams.
IBM SevOne offers a compelling value proposition with competitive pricing, delivering advanced observability features that justify the investment. The platform supports AWS and Azure cloud observability, with out-of-the-box SD-WAN integrations for Cisco Catalyst, VMware VeloCloud, Versa Networks, and Fortinet.
IBM SevOne provides powerful functionality for network discovery, metrics collection, and data visualization. The Data Insight component is user-friendly and offers rich visualizations. The solution scores well in application intelligence, backed by network flow record data, and customizable reporting options.
Through the decades, IBM has led network observability with each generation of technology. Today is no different. Recent acquisitions, including Pliant, and NS1, highlight IBM’s growing focus on network solutions as a critical component of our objective to simplify, observe and automate networks in a radically different network and industry environment. This long-term commitment, backed by a powerful sales & support channel, together with an extensive partner ecosystem, provides IBM SevOne customers with confidence in the company’s dedication to future growth and innovation.
