22 July 2025
We’re excited to announce that IBM has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide AI Coding and Software Engineering Technologies 2025 Vendor Assessment. We believe this recognition highlights our continued commitment to helping enterprises modernize and automate their software development with enterprise-grade AI.
Today’s software teams face mounting pressure to deliver faster, modernize aging systems, and ensure security and scalability across increasingly complex hybrid environments. Developers aren’t just looking for tools—they’re searching for an intelligent solution that empowers them to build, deploy, and maintain applications with ease, with AI as a trusted partner every step of the way.
IBM watsonx Code Assistant, launched in 2023 and built on IBM’s powerful Granite foundation models, is designed specifically for the complex needs of large organizations. It brings AI-powered code generation and modernization to hybrid cloud and legacy environments—where many enterprises still run their most critical workloads.
Watsonx Code Assistant is recognized for its strength across the 5 following areas:
While its support for emerging cloud-native paradigms like serverless and Terraform is still evolving, watsonx Code Assistant already delivers exceptional value for enterprises with complex, compliance-driven modernization needs.
From financial services to government and healthcare, organizations operating in highly regulated sectors rely on watsonx Code Assistant to modernize securely, efficiently and at scale. Its enterprise-grade capabilities and flexible deployment make it a trusted partner for those prioritizing operational resilience and governance.
Read the IDC MarketScape excerpt to learn why IBM is a Leader in AI Coding and Software Engineering Technologies.
