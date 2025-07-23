Today’s software teams face mounting pressure to deliver faster, modernize aging systems, and ensure security and scalability across increasingly complex hybrid environments. Developers aren’t just looking for tools—they’re searching for an intelligent solution that empowers them to build, deploy, and maintain applications with ease, with AI as a trusted partner every step of the way.

IBM watsonx Code Assistant, launched in 2023 and built on IBM’s powerful Granite foundation models, is designed specifically for the complex needs of large organizations. It brings AI-powered code generation and modernization to hybrid cloud and legacy environments—where many enterprises still run their most critical workloads.