According to IBM Institute of Business Value (IBV) study, the average organization has 83 different security solutions from 29 vendors, with 52% of executives stating complexity is the biggest impediment to security operations.

To tackle this challenge, IBM Consulting Cybersecurity Services introduced Security Service Edge (SSE), a cloud-delivered framework that unifies a range of security services, securing distributed workforces’ access to IT and OT applications. The SSE framework not only simplifies security management but also ensures consistent protection across diverse environments, thereby enhancing overall cyber resilience.