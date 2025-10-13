We’re proud to announce that IBM has been positioned in the Leaders category of the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Managed Security Service Edge Services 2025 Vendor Assessment.
According to IBM Institute of Business Value (IBV) study, the average organization has 83 different security solutions from 29 vendors, with 52% of executives stating complexity is the biggest impediment to security operations.
To tackle this challenge, IBM Consulting Cybersecurity Services introduced Security Service Edge (SSE), a cloud-delivered framework that unifies a range of security services, securing distributed workforces’ access to IT and OT applications. The SSE framework not only simplifies security management but also ensures consistent protection across diverse environments, thereby enhancing overall cyber resilience.
IBM Consulting Cybersecurity Services’ SSE capability helps organizations modernize their network security posture, consolidate multiple solutions and simplify security operations—driving better business outcomes.
Our service includes designing right-sized security modernisation strategy, deploying and managing industry leading SSE platforms and policies, and improving visibility, threat detection and response. Leveraging autonomous decision making with agentic AI systems, we accelerate network security and compliance assessments and automate security policy design and change management, resulting in increased operational efficiency and accelerated business outcomes.
Beyond the technology, IBM Consulting works closely with clients to ensure SSE adoption aligns with their business goals and compliance requirements. We provide continuous monitoring and proactive threat intelligence, helping organizations stay ahead of evolving cyber threats. Our experts bring deep industry knowledge, enabling tailored solutions for sectors
In a rapidly changing digital environment, the ability to consolidate security tools, reduce complexity, and respond to threats in real-time is no longer optional—it’s essential. IBM’s recognition as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape validates our commitment to innovation, client success and delivering measurable outcomes.
IBM is grateful to our clients who trust us to excel in delivery, and to IDC for the recognition. We look forward to continuing to help organizations strengthen their security posture and thrive in the digital era.