IBM named a Leader in the 2025 Omdia Universe on No-Low-Pro IDE Assistants Report

8 May 2025
AI is revolutionizing the way developers write and manage code. In fact, Gartner says 75% of enterprise software engineers will use AI code assistants by 2028. This rapid adoption underscores the transformative impact of AI on the software development process, enhancing efficiency, productivity and innovation across the industry.
Today, we are excited to announce that IBM has been named Leader in the 2025 Omdia Universe on No-Low-Pro IDE Assistants Report. This prestigious recognition reflects our unwavering commitment to driving innovation in the AI for code space and our dedication to providing cutting-edge solutions that empower developers worldwide.
IBM watsonx Code Assistant boasts sophisticated AI features that set it apart. Leveraging generative AI and advanced automation, watsonx Code Assistant simplifies and accelerates coding workflows across multiple programming languages, including Python, Java and JavaScript. Its ability to provide real-time code recommendations, generate unit tests and translate code between languages enhances developer productivity and innovation.
"IBM sees enterprises embracing code assistants," says Michael Azoff Chief Analyst at Omdia, Cloud Native Computing, "to fill the gap of an insufficient number of skilled developers in the market to improve productivity across the range of development roles, help accelerate code production, and help novice developers get up to speed with new technology."
Additionally, IBM watsonx Code Assistant integrates seamlessly with the Ansible Automation Platform, enhancing the deployment and management of applications. This integration harnesses AI to facilitate the generation of playbooks and roles, along with detailed explanations to streamline Ansible development. It leverages natural language prompts to generate code recommendations based on Ansible best practices, simplifying the creation, adoption and maintenance of automation content. This synergy helps teams automate complex workflows, boost operational efficiency and minimize manual intervention.
IBM watsonx Code Assistant also supports IBM mainframe modernization, transforming legacy systems into modern, efficient platforms. This modernization process targets code quality, performance and security, reducing technical debt and ensuring seamless integration with modern technologies.
Studies and user experiences have demonstrated the positive impact of IBM watsonx Code Assistant on developer productivity, with significant time savings on code explanation, documentation, and code generation. A notable case study involves rKube, a leading application modernization company based in Morocco, which successfully piloted watsonx Code Assistant, transforming over half of the traditional WebSphere application code automatically.
IBM's journey of innovation is a relentless pursuit of excellence. Watsonx Code Assistant is continuously evolving to meet the needs of developers and organizations, with a vision to:
The software development landscape is evolving rapidly, and AI-driven coding solutions are at the forefront of this transformation. IBM watsonx Code Assistant is designed to meet developers where they are, providing the tools and support needed to elevate their workflows. Our commitment is to help organizations achieve greater efficiency, collaboration and innovation in their development processes.
IBM watsonx Code Assistant offers the vision and technology to build a more efficient, agile, and innovative development environment. By democratizing code, promoting collaboration, supporting the end-to-end SDLC, and streamlining automation, we empower developers to unlock new potentials and drive unprecedented success.
Don’t just take our word for it—download the 2025 Omdia Universe on No-Low-Pro IDE Assistants Report today to see how developers are using AI to code smarter, and not harder.
What's New at IBM newsletter
Get the biggest product and feature announcements, including recent video chats on products, and educational offerings from IBM and our training partners. See the IBM Privacy Statement.