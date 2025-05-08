IBM named a Leader in the 2025 Omdia Universe on No-Low-Pro IDE Assistants Report

IBM watsonx Code Assistant boasts sophisticated AI features that set it apart. Leveraging generative AI and advanced automation, watsonx Code Assistant simplifies and accelerates coding workflows across multiple programming languages, including Python, Java and JavaScript. Its ability to provide real-time code recommendations, generate unit tests and translate code between languages enhances developer productivity and innovation.

"IBM sees enterprises embracing code assistants," says Michael Azoff Chief Analyst at Omdia, Cloud Native Computing, "to fill the gap of an insufficient number of skilled developers in the market to improve productivity across the range of development roles, help accelerate code production, and help novice developers get up to speed with new technology."

Additionally, IBM watsonx Code Assistant integrates seamlessly with the Ansible Automation Platform, enhancing the deployment and management of applications. This integration harnesses AI to facilitate the generation of playbooks and roles, along with detailed explanations to streamline Ansible development. It leverages natural language prompts to generate code recommendations based on Ansible best practices, simplifying the creation, adoption and maintenance of automation content. This synergy helps teams automate complex workflows, boost operational efficiency and minimize manual intervention.

IBM watsonx Code Assistant also supports IBM mainframe modernization, transforming legacy systems into modern, efficient platforms. This modernization process targets code quality, performance and security, reducing technical debt and ensuring seamless integration with modern technologies.

Studies and user experiences have demonstrated the positive impact of IBM watsonx Code Assistant on developer productivity, with significant time savings on code explanation, documentation, and code generation. A notable case study involves rKube, a leading application modernization company based in Morocco, which successfully piloted watsonx Code Assistant, transforming over half of the traditional WebSphere application code automatically.