Announcing IBM Edge Application Manager v4.1

This latest version improves the autonomous management capability that deploys workloads to edge nodes (edge devices and clusters) from the same UI interface. IBM Edge Application Manager also supports Red Hat OpenShift (v4.3 and v4.4), which improves edge workload portability and flexibility.
IBM Edge Application Manager running on Red Hat OpenShift is an enterprise-grade edge technology solution built on an open source platform. This autonomous management offering helps clients gain insights and act on data faster, obtain continuous operations, and improve data control. Clients can achieve these business benefits by placing enterprise business logic and artificial intelligence (AI) applications closer to where data is created and where action needs to be taken.
The following are some of the new features and capabilities that are available with the latest release.
Run on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform v4.3 and v4.4: Version 4.1 of IBM Edge Application Manager supports edge management hub installation on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform v4.3 and v4.4 for the hub cluster. This provides autonomous management features that help you manage and deploy workloads at massive scale from a hub cluster to remote instances of variable edge nodes (e.g., edge clusters, gateways, and devices). The following shows an example of the improved user interface:
Manage edge workload deployments to Red Hat OpenShift clusters: You can now extend edge node support beyond edge devices to edge clusters. We have enhanced autonomous management capabilities and script-based patterns, which means admins can work faster. This can result in up to 20x cost savings.
Enjoy an improved and simplified user experience: Benefit from an improved user experience, with new getting started guides to increase time-to-value speed. At login, a personalized “getting started” page includes information to make product startup even easier. From there, you can learn how to build your edge environment, explore step-by-step guides, review product examples, and begin to use IBM Edge Application Manager quickly. Check out the new “get started” page:
Minimize CPU consumption with improved edge device policy scalability: Enhanced capabilities allow administrators to scale edge devices and deploy workloads consistently and without worrying about CPU consumption.
Gain out-of-the box enterprise security for edge clusters: IBM Edge Application Manager v4.1 extends out-of-the-box enterprise security to edge clusters, which increases existing edge device support at a lower risk. You don’t have to open firewall ports for our solution to function. You can protect from common attacks (e.g., “Man in the Middle” attacks between the manager and the edge node) that other solutions might allow through. Each edge node message is signed and encrypted, and each container running on an edge node is verified against the official container to check for tampering. Each edge node also checks that it is running the latest version of the container for network-connected nodes, which is very important when experienced intermittent connectivity.
Secure edge node onboarding: In partnership with Intel©, we are introducing a tech preview of the Intel secure device on-board (SDO) capability with IBM Edge Application Manager v4.1 (anticipated in the v4.1 GA). Intel SDO offers zero-touch edge node provisioning, using simple steps to configure, register, and start using SDO devices. Secure device on-board flow:
Learn more about IBM Edge Application Manager v4.1 release:
If you’re interested in purchasing, please contact your IBM sales representative at 1–844–952–5683 and use priority code “Cloud.”