Announcing IBM Edge Application Manager v4.1

Gain out-of-the box enterprise security for edge clusters: IBM Edge Application Manager v4.1 extends out-of-the-box enterprise security to edge clusters, which increases existing edge device support at a lower risk. You don’t have to open firewall ports for our solution to function. You can protect from common attacks (e.g., “Man in the Middle” attacks between the manager and the edge node) that other solutions might allow through. Each edge node message is signed and encrypted, and each container running on an edge node is verified against the official container to check for tampering. Each edge node also checks that it is running the latest version of the container for network-connected nodes, which is very important when experienced intermittent connectivity.