IBM Consulting accelerates the future of FinOps collaboration with Apptio
Tags
Cloud Business operations
24 October 2023
2 min read

Making the right technology investment decisions today is critical to building competitive advantage, fueling innovation and driving ROI. However, dispersed, unreliable data and time-consuming, error prone processes can lead to bloated budgets, ineffective planning and missed opportunities. Organizations need simplified, integrated and automated solutions to help optimize IT spend, improve operations and drive greater financial returns.

IBM Consulting is uniquely positioned to provide exceptional FinOps and TBM services, from strategic planning to operating model implementation and managed services. Supported by an all-encompassing end-to-end toolchain, IBM Consulting distinguishes itself as an industry leader in the marketplace. And by acquiring Apptio Inc. — a family of technology financial management, cloud financial management and enterprise agile planning software products that allow you to tie your tech investments to clear business value — IBM has empowered clients to unlock additional value through the seamless integration of Apptio and IBM.

IBM Consulting’s vision for the future of FinOps

We at IBM Consulting understand that it is hard to manage, predict and optimize cloud spending. By leveraging our internal knowledge and technology stack to address your cloud spending issues, you gain access to a comprehensive suite of tools and expertise that will enable your organization to make data-driven decisions, optimize costs and maximize the return on your cloud investments, all while driving innovation and growth for your business.

Navigating the complexity of today’s digital landscape

IBM Consulting’s FinOps and TBM solutions drive success through the four methods below:

  1. Cost Management: Controlling organizational costs and ensuring consistency.
  2. Value Optimization: Pursuing operational excellence by focusing on value rather than just cost.
  3. Organizational Transparency: Enhancing performance and driving better outcomes through leadership visibility and planning.
  4. Enterprise Agility: Aligning business and IT goals for increased adaptability and the development of new capabilities.

By leveraging IBM Consulting’s exceptional FinOps and TBM services, organizations can confidently navigate the complexities of today’s digital landscape and ensure long-term success in an increasingly competitive market.

Proven FinOps success: three case studies

The below three case studies showcase the success of IBM Consulting’s FinOps methods:

  1. An American manufacturer needed optimization for multi-cloud environment and DevOps activities. They began in the initial stages of the FinOps journey and maturity. The result of the implemented solution led to a FinOps practice enablement, integrated tooling with ServiceNow and simple leadership transparency. This led to a 16% cloud spend savings.
  2. An international airline needed a major end-to-end hyperscaler migration. They were also challenged by a fast-growing cloud ecosystem. The result of the implemented solutions was increased involvement in the FinOps practice. Increased multi-cloud management and tooling implementation. They also regained control of cloud activities industry compliance regulations. This led to a 22% increase in cloud spend savings.
  3. An international manufacturing company needed to improve asset management and cost allocation processes. They also reportedly had configuration challenges using multi-cloud technologies. The result of the implemented solutions was increased automation and improved budgeting. They also were able to simply cost reporting processes, and they were equipped with self-service implementation tooling. This led to a 25% increase in cloud spending savings.
Unlock your organization’s full potential with IBM Consulting

Embrace IBM’s FinOps and TBM services to overcome complex cloud challenges and unlock your organization’s full potential. Join the ranks of successful companies across industries who have optimized cloud investments, fueled innovation and driven growth. Contact us today to embark on a secure and future-proof path for your business.

 
Author
Isaiah Akridge Product Marketing Manager, IBM Consulting
James Stevenson Client Partner and Cloud Advisory Global Practice & Offering Leader
Rodrigo Flores Senior Partner, Platform Engineering Offering Leader Consulting

Act now with IBM Consulting’s FinOps and TBM Practice