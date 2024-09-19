IBM Consulting accelerates the future of FinOps collaboration with Apptio

Making the right technology investment decisions today is critical to building competitive advantage, fueling innovation and driving ROI. However, dispersed, unreliable data and time-consuming, error prone processes can lead to bloated budgets, ineffective planning and missed opportunities. Organizations need simplified, integrated and automated solutions to help optimize IT spend, improve operations and drive greater financial returns.

IBM Consulting is uniquely positioned to provide exceptional FinOps and TBM services, from strategic planning to operating model implementation and managed services. Supported by an all-encompassing end-to-end toolchain, IBM Consulting distinguishes itself as an industry leader in the marketplace. And by acquiring Apptio Inc. — a family of technology financial management, cloud financial management and enterprise agile planning software products that allow you to tie your tech investments to clear business value — IBM has empowered clients to unlock additional value through the seamless integration of Apptio and IBM.