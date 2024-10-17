IBM Cloud is bringing simplification to your door
Cloud Business automation Security

17 October 2024

 
Authors
Kala Nenkova Offering Manager, IBM Cloud Platform
Haley Anderson Content Designer, IBM

The IBM Cloud platform recently consolidated and simplified services and features to enable discoverability and enhance management in minutes. Services and areas of the console are now unified into different hubs: Infrastructure, Containers, Platform Automation, Observability, and Security with the goal to bundle together related services to make it easier to find, deploy, and use them. Users can now easily search for new services to accelerate business-critical workloads and better manage what is already running to help ensure your business stays on top of its velocity.

Streamlined and dynamic IBM Cloud catalog

The IBM Cloud catalog makes it easy to discover IBM products such as managed services, preconfigured software, professional services, and even partner services. You can navigate by using the main tabs in the catalog to explore what each category consists of, or you can quickly accelerate your discovery by using search. Search helps you find more accurate results quicker than ever before.

The newest categories include:

  • Deployable architectures: Pre-built compositions of products that work together to help solve common business problems. Deployable architectures accelerate your innovation and reduce risk across complex enterprise workloads. Industry solutions with configurations that previously took months are now available within hours. Accelerate your business needs and get started with deployable architectures.
  • Cloud essentials: The portfolio of products. These hubs are the main source of information to learn the benefits of products in a similar industry space and help determine which features best aid your use case. They also help you manage your related services in a cohesive environment.

In addition, the latest capability is our catalog overview page that gives all users the top products in each category dynamically. This means you don’t have to worry about missing out on the most relevant technologies coming to market. If you’re not interested in always

seeing the catalog overview page, you can use search to jump into the topic you are looking for. Another option is to navigate into your catalog settings and create a private catalog for your company or teams with curated content.

Clearer management of your workloads with console navigation

The left navigation of the IBM Cloud console is being streamlined to promote better management of your workloads. As part of this effort, the Cloud essential hubs get you up and running with essential cloud services by deploying interconnected solutions expertly designed and managed by IBM Cloud.

  • Infrastructure allows you to quickly navigate between your compute, storage, and networking to help ensure they are running effectively throughout your workloads.
  • Containers are now your single hub to manage around serverless compute, cluster, and container registry. Seamlessly integrated to give you a cohesive view to manage, monitor, and scale as your business demands.
  • Platform Automation streamlines frequent platform tasks to manage complex enterprise applications. It brings efficient automation for your repeated tasks by integrating with event notifications, schematics, toolchains, and more.
  • Observability gets you visibility into the performance and health of your resources. Troubleshoot apps and services, identify threats, detect performance issues, trigger alerts, and more.
  • Security provides a curated guide of the IBM Cloud services that enable you to create a culture of security and compliance for continuous edge-to-edge protection of your data, applications, and workloads in the cloud. To get started, create an instance of the Security Essentials deployable architecture to quickly setup the essential security services according to IBM best practices. Then, use the consolidated dashboard to view and manage your encryption keys, secrets, and security and compliance posture.
Ready to get started today?

With IBM Cloud’s latest release, you’ll notice quicker discovery and creation with clearer management across your essential services. Log in or create your IBM Cloud account to get started today.

To learn more about projects and deployable architectures, see:

Learn More

Log in or create your IBM Cloud account to get started today