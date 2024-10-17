IBM Cloud is bringing simplification to your door

The IBM Cloud catalog makes it easy to discover IBM products such as managed services, preconfigured software, professional services, and even partner services. You can navigate by using the main tabs in the catalog to explore what each category consists of, or you can quickly accelerate your discovery by using search. Search helps you find more accurate results quicker than ever before.

The newest categories include:

Deployable architectures : Pre-built compositions of products that work together to help solve common business problems. Deployable architectures accelerate your innovation and reduce risk across complex enterprise workloads. Industry solutions with configurations that previously took months are now available within hours. Accelerate your business needs and get started with deployable architectures.

Cloud essentials: The portfolio of products. These hubs are the main source of information to learn the benefits of products in a similar industry space and help determine which features best aid your use case. They also help you manage your related services in a cohesive environment.

In addition, the latest capability is our catalog overview page that gives all users the top products in each category dynamically. This means you don’t have to worry about missing out on the most relevant technologies coming to market. If you’re not interested in always

seeing the catalog overview page, you can use search to jump into the topic you are looking for. Another option is to navigate into your catalog settings and create a private catalog for your company or teams with curated content.