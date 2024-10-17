IBM Cloud is bringing simplification to your door

17 October 2024
The IBM Cloud platform recently consolidated and simplified services and features to enable discoverability and enhance management in minutes. Services and areas of the console are now unified into different hubs: Infrastructure, Containers, Platform Automation, Observability, and Security with the goal to bundle together related services to make it easier to find, deploy, and use them. Users can now easily search for new services to accelerate business-critical workloads and better manage what is already running to help ensure your business stays on top of its velocity.
The IBM Cloud catalog makes it easy to discover IBM products such as managed services, preconfigured software, professional services, and even partner services. You can navigate by using the main tabs in the catalog to explore what each category consists of, or you can quickly accelerate your discovery by using search. Search helps you find more accurate results quicker than ever before.
The newest categories include:
In addition, the latest capability is our catalog overview page that gives all users the top products in each category dynamically. This means you don’t have to worry about missing out on the most relevant technologies coming to market. If you’re not interested in always
seeing the catalog overview page, you can use search to jump into the topic you are looking for. Another option is to navigate into your catalog settings and create a private catalog for your company or teams with curated content.
The left navigation of the IBM Cloud console is being streamlined to promote better management of your workloads. As part of this effort, the Cloud essential hubs get you up and running with essential cloud services by deploying interconnected solutions expertly designed and managed by IBM Cloud.
With IBM Cloud’s latest release, you’ll notice quicker discovery and creation with clearer management across your essential services. Log in or create your IBM Cloud account to get started today.
To learn more about projects and deployable architectures, see:
Log in or create your IBM Cloud account to get started today