IBM Cloud Databases for EnterpriseDB to Power Your Data Modernization

We are thrilled to announce the release of IBM Cloud Databases for EnterpriseDB (EDB) as a native constituent of the IBM Cloud platform for immediate consumption in all IBM Cloud multi-zone regions (MZRs).

EDB PostgreSQL Advanced Server joins a broad suite of powerful database technologies on the IBM Cloud Databases platform as fully managed, production-ready, DBaaS built from the ground up for scale and security of enterprise workloads.

EDB supercharges the PostgreSQL experience with security and performance features. According to John Murphy, EDB Senior VP of Products: “Offering EDB as a service on IBM Cloud is a great opportunity to extend the IBM ecosystem to current Postgres users. We’re looking forward to expanding our collaboration so more teams can feel the benefits of a fully integrated cloud experience.”