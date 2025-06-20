Introducing the new Db2 Analytics Accelerator and Accelerator Loader for Z

Db2 Analytics​ Accelerator for z/OS 8.1 and Db2 Analytics Accelerator Loader for z/OS 3.1 are now generally available. Since the launch, IBM Db2 Analytics Accelerator (IDAA) and Accelerator Loader have been crucial for organizations looking to enhance their data analytics capabilities and improve decision-making. Together, they have enabled faster insights from data, reduced costs, and improved business agility, empowering businesses in numerous ways:

IBM Db2 Analytics Accelerator has empowered our clients to run analytical queries with high-speed using near real-time IBM Z data, helping them to a) complement Db2 for z/OS by running each query workload efficiently in its optimal environment, either on Db2 for z/OS or on the Accelerator; and b) provide high-speed analysis of valuable enterprise data without expensive Extract-Transform-Load (ETL), allowing organizations to process near real-time analytics from current transactional data without impacting transactional workloads.

IBM Db2 Analytics Accelerator Loader for z/OS has been a powerful tool to facilitates loading data into the IBM Db2 Analytics Accelerator for z/OS or Db2 for z/OS, from a variety of sources including mainframe or non-mainframe, relational or non-relational and remote sources. The Loader has streamlined the process by reducing manual steps and enabling efficient data loading.

The updated versions of these existing offerings as Db2 Analytics​ Accelerator for z/OS 8.1 and Analytics Accelerator Loader for z/OS 3.1 are game-changing solutions that will enable client with high-speed querying on complex analytic workloads, extended high availability and external health monitoring.