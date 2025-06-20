Introducing the new Db2 Analytics Accelerator and Accelerator Loader for Z

20 June 2025
Db2 Analytics Accelerator for z/OS 8.1 and Db2 Analytics Accelerator Loader for z/OS 3.1 are now generally available. Since the launch, IBM Db2 Analytics Accelerator (IDAA) and Accelerator Loader have been crucial for organizations looking to enhance their data analytics capabilities and improve decision-making. Together, they have enabled faster insights from data, reduced costs, and improved business agility, empowering businesses in numerous ways:
The updated versions of these existing offerings as Db2 Analytics Accelerator for z/OS 8.1 and Analytics Accelerator Loader for z/OS 3.1 are game-changing solutions that will enable client with high-speed querying on complex analytic workloads, extended high availability and external health monitoring.
The latest version of the IBM Db2 Analytics Accelerator for z/OS—version 8.1—introduces several new capabilities and enhancements, including:
The capabilities related to Changed Data Capture (CDC) replication, Accelerator Studio plugin for Data Studio and Deployment on IBM Integrated Analytics System (IIAS) are no longer available in this latest offering.
The new IBM Db2 Analytics Accelerator Loader for z/OS 3.1 offers several key capabilities, including:
The IBM Db2 Analytics Accelerator for z/OS 8.1 and IBM Db2 Analytics Accelerator Loader for z/OS 3.1 are powerful solutions that enable organizations to unleash the full power of their data.
By leveraging the latest advancements in analytics technology, organizations can gain real-time insights, reduce costs, and improve decision-making. Whether you're looking to improve your analytics capabilities or simply want to stay ahead of the curve, the IBM Db2 Analytics Accelerator and Loader are the perfect solutions.
