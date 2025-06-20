Introducing the new Db2 Analytics Accelerator and Accelerator Loader for Z

20 June 2025

Authors

Mohamed Elmougi

Product Manager- IBM Z Data and AI

Nishant Kumar Sinha

Product Marketing Manager

IBM

Nick Oropall

Program Director, Product Marketing, Databases, Data, and AI

Db2 Analytics​ Accelerator for z/OS 8.1 and Db2 Analytics Accelerator Loader for z/OS 3.1 are now generally available. Since the launch, IBM Db2 Analytics Accelerator (IDAA) and Accelerator Loader have been crucial for organizations looking to enhance their data analytics capabilities and improve decision-making. Together, they have enabled faster insights from data, reduced costs, and improved business agility, empowering businesses in numerous ways:

  • IBM Db2 Analytics Accelerator has empowered our clients to run analytical queries with high-speed using near real-time IBM Z data, helping them to a) complement Db2 for z/OS by running each query workload efficiently in its optimal environment, either on Db2 for z/OS or on the Accelerator; and b) provide high-speed analysis of valuable enterprise data without expensive Extract-Transform-Load (ETL), allowing organizations to process near real-time analytics from current transactional data without impacting transactional workloads.
  • IBM Db2 Analytics Accelerator Loader for z/OS has been a powerful tool to facilitates loading data into the IBM Db2 Analytics Accelerator for z/OS or Db2 for z/OS, from a variety of sources including mainframe or non-mainframe, relational or non-relational and remote sources. The Loader has streamlined the process by reducing manual steps and enabling efficient data loading.

The updated versions of these existing offerings as Db2 Analytics​ Accelerator for z/OS 8.1 and Analytics Accelerator Loader for z/OS 3.1 are game-changing solutions that will enable client with high-speed querying on complex analytic workloads, extended high availability and external health monitoring.

New enhancements in Db2 Analytics Accelerator 8.1

The latest version of the IBM Db2 Analytics Accelerator for z/OS—version 8.1—introduces several new capabilities and enhancements, including:

  • Support for Large Object (LOB) data: With a staged delivery plan, Large Object (LOB) data has been accelerated in the same way as traditional structured data supported with IBM Db2 13 only.​ This helps to expands the coverage of supported data types, unlocking more use cases for the Accelerator.​
  • Table copying: The ability to copy tables from one accelerator to another accelerator eliminates duplicate processing across multiple accelerators, resulting in enhanced performance and reduced CPU consumption on IBM Z. Supported tables are accelerator-shadow tables, accelerator-archive tables, and accelerator-only tables (AOTs)​,
  • Unified monitoring infrastructure: A built-in monitoring infrastructure provides a unified monitoring warehouse, consolidating all monitoring data into a single, cohesive repository.

The capabilities related to Changed Data Capture (CDC) replication, Accelerator Studio plugin for Data Studio and Deployment on IBM Integrated Analytics System (IIAS) are no longer available in this latest offering.

New enhancements in Db2 Analytics Accelerator Loader 3.1

The new IBM Db2 Analytics Accelerator Loader for z/OS 3.1 offers several key capabilities, including:

  • Supports IBM Db2 Analytics Accelerator 7.5.x and 8.1.
  • Allows Db2 Analytics Accelerator Loader to be discovered by IBM Db2 Administration Foundation for z/OS and IBM Unified Management Server for z/OS.
  • Delivers a health monitor to help monitor and manage external load processes.
  • Empower the users with more control on an external or high availability load to several accelerators in case of failure handling.
  • Supports decimal floating point (DECFLOAT) data type.

Unlock the full potential of your Z data

The IBM Db2 Analytics Accelerator for z/OS 8.1 and IBM Db2 Analytics Accelerator Loader for z/OS 3.1 are powerful solutions that enable organizations to unleash the full power of their data.

By leveraging the latest advancements in analytics technology, organizations can gain real-time insights, reduce costs, and improve decision-making. Whether you're looking to improve your analytics capabilities or simply want to stay ahead of the curve, the IBM Db2 Analytics Accelerator and Loader are the perfect solutions.

