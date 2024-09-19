Unlock the power of systems modeling with IBM Engineering Systems Design Rhapsody 10.0

Software and product development teams need to overcome many challenges to deliver high-quality, price-competitive offerings that meet compliance and regulatory standards. Traceability, scalability, complexity management, collaboration, tool integration and interoperability cause engineering projects to suffer from inefficiencies, such as project delays, siloed processes and unconnected tools, which hinder progress and productivity.
In today’s competitive landscape, a powerful model-driven software engineering tool is no longer a luxury; it’s a strategic necessity that enables informed decision-making, operational optimization and innovation.
Today we happily announce the release of IBM® Engineering Systems Design Rhapsody® version 10.0, a powerful and comprehensive model-based systems engineering tool that helps organizations design, analyze and validate complex systems. The new features—including modernized UX, latest profiles added on Harmony MBE, RAAML, UAF, and Siemens Capital toolchain integration—provide an environment where developers can prototype, simulate and validate designs for early validation of requirements, architecture and behavior.
By connecting systems engineering models and requirements, Rhapsody facilitates engineers in developing optimized electronics, electrical and software architectures. This level of detail and interconnectedness early in the design process helps reduce rework and improve performance. Ultimately, it helps you align your design with sustainability principles strategically, minimizing waste and optimizing resource efficiency.
Let’s explore the benefits of using a system that can support advanced and robust modeling techniques to analyze and represent complex systems:
Harnessing the integration with the Siemens Capital toolchain, Rhapsody 10.0 now extends systems modeling to encompass electrical, mechanical and networking domains, enabling smooth code deployment onto embedded platforms. By integrating systems engineering across product lifecycle management (PLM), Rhapsody offers a comprehensive approach that facilitates the early conceptual design, the “design-in” phase of sustainability and performance.
During this phase, decision-making has a profound impact on the product’s cost, performance and sustainability. So, improving engineering domain interactions and establishing early visibility and integration of mechanical, electrical, electronics and software systems in the product development process becomes essential. By using Rhapsody 10.0’s new features, businesses can gain a comprehensive view of product designs, optimize electronics and electrical architecture, and generate detailed design proposals, enabling a solid starting point for success.
Imagine simultaneously fine-tuning electrical circuits, mechanical structures and software behavior. Rhapsody 10.0 creates a digital twin of your product, a living representation that continuously informs your design decisions. With this digital embodiment of your product, you can identify weaknesses early on, eliminate potential hazards and bugs before they cause chaos, and accelerate time to market.
Rhapsody 10.0 has undergone a significant UX modernization. The upgrade delivers an enriched user experience that smoothly integrates monitors, enabling users to extend, detach and dock windows, creating a customizable workspace that aligns with individual preferences. This enhanced workspace facilitates easier model visualization and promotes intuitive, productive design processes. Moreover, a new layout management system establishes a consistent user interface across the organization, fostering familiarity and collaboration. This consistency accelerates adaptation and enhances overall productivity. Imagine visually dissecting and analyzing complex systems with interactive diagrams and 3D models, such as intricate robot arms or self-driving car networks.
The latest Harmony MBE, UAF, RAAML and AUTOSAR profile updates introduce systems modeling best practices, facilitate strategic and risk views, and allow for extended layer definitions and advanced automation.
With smart and connected products, the level of detail required for system-of-systems relationships is expanding.
IBM® Rhapsody® TestConductor, Automatic Test Generation, and In Variant Checker help simplify testing, reduce complexity and enhance software development efficiency. These tools aid automate test case generation, variant identification and analysis, and impact assessment, streamlining workflows and minimizing errors. By using these tools, developers can create and maintain more accurate, complete and flexible models, leading to improved software quality, reduced development time and increased productivity.
Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute adopted requirements-driven analysis and model-based design by using Engineering Systems Design Rhapsody software, resulting in reduced integration time and decreased costs. The company creates “twin” versions of the piece of equipment that it’s working on, one physical version and one digital version. This model-based approach to prototyping and development delivers the critical capabilities systems engineers and software developers need to create embedded and real-time products and applications.
Powerful system engineering is essential for organizations seeking to manage the increasing complexity of smart, connected products and drive innovation. By adopting a unified approach that integrates systems engineering, PLM, optimization and asset management, companies can unlock their engineering potential and overcome challenges related to complexity, collaboration and innovation.
The collaboration between Siemens Digital Industries Software and IBM® represents a significant step toward creating a powerful system engineering tool that enables organizations to design, develop and deliver high-performance and sustainable products.
