Unlock the power of systems modeling with IBM Engineering Systems Design Rhapsody 10.0

Software and product development teams need to overcome many challenges to deliver high-quality, price-competitive offerings that meet compliance and regulatory standards. Traceability, scalability, complexity management, collaboration, tool integration and interoperability cause engineering projects to suffer from inefficiencies, such as project delays, siloed processes and unconnected tools, which hinder progress and productivity.

In today’s competitive landscape, a powerful model-driven software engineering tool is no longer a luxury; it’s a strategic necessity that enables informed decision-making, operational optimization and innovation.

Today we happily announce the release of IBM® Engineering Systems Design Rhapsody® version 10.0, a powerful and comprehensive model-based systems engineering tool that helps organizations design, analyze and validate complex systems. The new features—including modernized UX, latest profiles added on Harmony MBE, RAAML, UAF, and Siemens Capital toolchain integration—provide an environment where developers can prototype, simulate and validate designs for early validation of requirements, architecture and behavior.

By connecting systems engineering models and requirements, Rhapsody facilitates engineers in developing optimized electronics, electrical and software architectures. This level of detail and interconnectedness early in the design process helps reduce rework and improve performance. Ultimately, it helps you align your design with sustainability principles strategically, minimizing waste and optimizing resource efficiency.

Let’s explore the benefits of using a system that can support advanced and robust modeling techniques to analyze and represent complex systems: