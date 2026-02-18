Clients rank IBM among Top Enterprise Software Providers in 2026 G2 Best Software Awards

Real user experiences, industry awards and analyst research give technology buyers the trusted proof points they need to cut through vendor noise and choose solutions that truly perform.
As organizations accelerate AI, hybrid infrastructure and cybersecurity investments, buyers increasingly rely on trusted peer reviews on sites like G2 to guide complex software decisions.
In the 2026 G2 Best Software Awards, IBM earned Top 50 Best Enterprise Products recognition, accelerating its impact across AI, hybrid cloud, automation, cybersecurity, and data and analytics. IBM Guardium Data Protection was ranked #1 in “Best Data Privacy Products”, and an additional 13 IBM offerings were recognized across 10 categories.
G2’s Best Software Awards highlight the world’s top software companies and products, based solely on client ratings and reviews from the previous calendar year.
The methodology uses a proprietary scoring algorithm that blends customer satisfaction with market presence to produce each year’s rankings. To qualify for inclusion in the 2026 Best Software Companies or Best Software Products lists, a company must have received at least 50 approved reviews across all its G2 listed products during the 2025 calendar year.
This ensures that each recognition is backed by meaningful, transparent customer feedback.
Below is a list of the winning products:
These recognitions reinforce IBM’s commitment to delivering enterprise‑grade innovation grounded in scalable architectures, robust security frameworks, and operational efficiencies that drive measurable value across global production environments.
Explore our Automation solutions