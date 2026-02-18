Clients rank IBM among Top Enterprise Software Providers in 2026 G2 Best Software Awards

G2’s Best Software Awards highlight the world’s top software companies and products, based solely on client ratings and reviews from the previous calendar year.

The methodology uses a proprietary scoring algorithm that blends customer satisfaction with market presence to produce each year’s rankings. To qualify for inclusion in the 2026 Best Software Companies or Best Software Products lists, a company must have received at least 50 approved reviews across all its G2 listed products during the 2025 calendar year.

This ensures that each recognition is backed by meaningful, transparent customer feedback.

Below is a list of the winning products: