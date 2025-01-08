Celebrating Innovation: IGX wins The Drum Award for Best GenAI Experience

At IBM, innovation is at the core of everything we do. Today, we are thrilled to announce that IBM Garage Experience (IGX) has been awarded The Drum Award for Digital Experience: Best GenAI Experience. This prestigious honor underscores IGX’s transformative approach to delivering measurable client value through cutting-edge generative AI.

The Drum Awards celebrate excellence in marketing, media, creativity, and technology worldwide. IGX was selected by an esteemed panel of over 700 global experts who recognized its game-changing capabilities in value orchestration. This award is a testament to the relentless innovation, dedication, and teamwork of our exceptional IBMers.

What makes IGX exceptional?

IGX leverages the proven IBM Garage engagement model to make value orchestration transparent, collaborative and actionable. With its intuitive AI-powered workflows, IGX enables:

Faster time-to-value: Guiding teams with easy prompts to identify, prioritize and deliver maximum impact quickly.

Guiding teams with easy prompts to identify, prioritize and deliver maximum impact quickly. Measurable outcomes: Helping clients prove and visualize the value of initiatives at every stage of their journey.

Helping clients prove and visualize the value of initiatives at every stage of their journey. Seamless collaboration: Empowering teams to focus on outcomes while simplifying complex processes with AI-driven guidance.

IGX has become a trusted asset for organizations looking to accelerate transformation and unlock new opportunities. Its innovative approach builds trust, opens doors to larger transformations, and ensures client goals remain at the forefront.

A recognition for our team

This win is not just about technology; it’s about the incredible IBMers behind IGX. Special thanks to Mohamed Elrefai, Anthony Farah, Matthew Candy, Debbie Vavangas, Janice Jia, Michael Hui, Chloe Sun, Sandy Wang, and Matthew Herr for their contributions that made this possible.

What’s next?

As we celebrate this milestone, we remain focused on pushing boundaries to help our clients thrive in an ever-changing digital landscape. With IGX and the broader IBM Consulting Advantage platform, we are poised to deliver unparalleled value and innovation. Explore how IGX is redefining client value delivery.

