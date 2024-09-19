Organizations are managing and analyzing large datasets every day, but many still need the right tools to generate data-driven insights. Even more, organizations need the ability to bring data insights to the right users to make faster, more effective business decisions amid unpredictable market changes.

Meeting business goals with data insights

By building on our existing portfolio of business intelligence (BI) and planning analysis solutions, our clients are transcending manual and siloed analysis processes to optimize financial targets, sales goals, and operational capacity requirements. In doing so, they are putting their data to work to better meet their business objectives. Ultimately, every user, regardless of skill, can now feel empowered to make well-informed data-driven decisions.

Lessons from the IBM Data and AI Forum

Most recently we held an event at the IBM Data and AI Forum in Germany (available on demand here) where we shared the latest news in our business analytics portfolio. This included announcing the release of IBM Business Analytics Enterprise, which includes IBM Planning Analytics, IBM Cognos Analytics and the new IBM Analytics Content Hub.

During the event, we had the pleasure of hearing from many clients, including ALH Gruppe, a leading finance and insurance company in Germany who’s been using IBM Cognos Analytics with Watson for over a decade to support decision-making of all kinds, and recently tried our Business Analytics Enterprise solution. Mr. Oerthle, Head of Analytics Reporting & Infrastructure, ALH Gruppe shared, “With the new IBM Analytics Content Hub, we are able to connect internal stakeholders to multiple different BI solutions for easier, faster access to self-service data, enabling better support for our end customers.”

If you missed the event and want to learn more about the new capabilities announced, here’s a quick recap of the exciting announcements:

IBM Business Analytics Enterprise

To unify the analytics experience, we’ve created a suite of our enterprise class business intelligence and planning analytics solutions, which includes the Analytics Content Hub. This suite of solutions helps transform the way clients can access, manage and consume business insights. Designed to allow users to view planning and analytics dashboards from multiple vendors, the IBM Analytics Content Hub brings all IBM and other common business intelligence tools into a single personalized view. With IBM Business Analytics Enterprise, users discover and access analytics and planning tools in a streamlined experience. As mentioned, this new pre-bundled enterprise analytics suite includes IBM Planning Analytics, IBM Cognos Analytics and the new IBM Analytics Content Hub.

IBM Planning Analytics as-a-Service on AWS

To help clients gain high availability and elastic scaling on demand, we’ve brought the power of IBM Planning Analytics as-a-Service on AWS. Clients can now request access to procure IBM Planning Analytics as-a-Service on AWS. This helps to boost forecast accuracy and consistency while driving faster time to insights. The full version will be available on AWS later this year.

IBM Planning Analytics Engine

The scaling capabilities of IBM Planning Analytics are unmatched, and we are continuing to build on this momentum. We are excited to announce IBM Planning Analytics Engine, a modernized distribution of TM1 for Kubernetes. Think – same TM1, different deployment architecture. Designed with resilience in mind, it’s available in IBM Planning Analytics 4.5.1, on-premises or other cloud providers.

With the amount of data and technology organizations have nowadays, it’s no longer possible to rely on simple spreadsheets to predict and plan for future business needs. Most organizations understand the power of analytics and business intelligence (BI) to plan, forecast and shape future business outcomes; however, for many, the analytics tooling and the insights they produce are still locked away in data silos. With the power of IBM’s business analytics solutions, organizations can gain access to real-time data, eliminating manual spreadsheets and organizational silos. They can meet their planning and forecasting needs, and ultimately transform their organization from what’s coming, to what’s next.

We are here to help! Explore our newly released eBook on the four steps to making better business decisions, or watch the on-demand sessions of the IBM Business Analytics launch event to hear more from our customers and partners on the power of using Business Analytics to make well-informed business decisions.