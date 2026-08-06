Beyond structured data: IBM Netezza introduces native Unstructured Data Workflows

The newest IBM Netezza release Unstructured Data Workflows which allowing users to work with file-based information alongside traditional relational data within the same analytical environment. Rather than treating unstructured content as something that must always be processed elsewhere before it becomes useful, Netezza enables it to become part of the analytics workflow itself.

For data teams, this means they can continue using the SQL skills and analytical processes they already know while expanding the types of data they can work with. Instead of orchestrating multiple systems simply to combine documents with business data, much of that work can now happen closer to where trusted enterprise data already resides.

The objective is not to replace specialized document processing platforms or AI services, but to reduce the number of unnecessary steps required before structured and unstructured information can be analyzed together.