Announcing the IBM Db2 Vector Store integration for LlamaIndex

Built on Db2’s native vector data type, this integration combines the scalability and reliability of Db2 with the flexibility of one of the most widely used open-source frameworks for LLM development.

This release builds on our earlier Db2 LangChain integration, expanding Db2’s support for the most popular Python frameworks used to build retrieval-augmented and agentic AI applications. Together, these integrations make it easier for developers to prototype, experiment and deploy with Db2 as a trusted foundation for open-source AI innovation.