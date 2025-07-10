LangChain offers a flexible framework for combining language models with tools, data sources, and vector stores to orchestrate end-to-end LLM application pipelines. The Db2 LangChain Connector extends this framework by providing a native Python interface that enables developers to

Create tables with vector columns in Db2 through intuitive Python commands

Insert, store and efficiently manage vector embeddings at scale

Perform similarity search using supported distance metrics including cosine similarity, Euclidean distance and Dot product

Leverage Db2's enterprise-grade performance, security and reliability features

All operations are supported through familiar Python workflows, making it easier to integrate Db2 into modern GenAI and Agentic AI applications without requiring database expertise.