Unlocking the power of AI across the hybrid cloud with watsonx and Fusion HCI

AI adoption is paramount in today’s business organizations, but the path to AI adoption can be filled with curves, bumps and uncertainty. Enterprise-ready SaaS environments may not be appropriate for highly sensitive data and applications for some companies, especially those in regulated industries.

Many organizations have built on-premises infrastructure and processes to accommodate their security and data sovereignty requirements. But while these systems have been engineered to support more traditional enterprise IT workloads, they are often ill-prepared for the intense requirements of AI at enterprise scale.

For most organizations, enterprise data exists in on-premises silos of systems of record; enterprise data warehouses, data lakes, and cloud-based solutions. Moving data is risky, costly, inefficient and impractical in a world where everyone needs access to data in real-time. Moving on-premises data to the cloud for AI projects is typically a nonstarter due to cost, latency, data governance or other issues. Organizations need a simple, cost-effective and efficient way to deploy AI on-premises.

Deploying AI at enterprise scale means running a sophisticated convergence of software anddata, built on containers and deployed on a modern, hybrid-cloud infrastructure. We have seen organizations turning to advanced hyperconverged systems. These systems are optimized for creating and rapidly deploying new, modernized business applications. Moreover, they run effectively on an open, hybrid-cloud platform, such as the Red Hat® OpenShift® Container Platform.