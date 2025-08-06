Accelerating IBM Maximo Application Suite on Azure Red Hat OpenShift with Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform

IBM® Maximo® Application Suite (MAS) is a unified asset lifecycle management solution created to assist organizations in planning, operating and optimizing their physical assets—such as buildings, equipment and vehicles—throughout their lifecycle.

MAS offers connected features for enterprise asset management, asset performance management and asset investment planning. With these features, MAS has extended asset lifespan by 17%, reduced unplanned downtime by 47% and enhanced asset manager productivity by 40%, according to International Data Corporation (IDC). Maximo serves diverse sectors, including manufacturing, energy and transportation, enhancing asset monitoring, enabling condition-based maintenance and ensuring adherence to regulatory requirements.

There are different ways to deploy MAS on Red Hat® OpenShift®. Here, we’re focusing on the deployment of MAS on Azure Red Hat OpenShift (ARO) by using the Ansible DevOps Collection.

Now, running this collection involves running Ansible scripts or commands on local machines, which might lack clarity and accountability regarding what configurations were made and who performed them. Also, it does not cater to teams aiming for a centralized configuration that can be easily shared and reproduced. This stage is where the Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform provides value.

Setting up MAS is a vast process that involves deploying and configuring numerous components. An example of this setup is shown in the architecture diagram, which illustrates how the MAS components are deployed on ARO: