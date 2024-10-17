Accelerating and automating solution development with deployable architectures

Expanded RAG Pattern architecture: IBM has expanded the Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) Pattern deployable architecture to offer greater scalability and more robust deployment options. One of the upcoming plans is to migrate this architecture to the fully supported IBM Cloud catalog, which will allow for more widespread usage and support. The tile now contains 2 variations:

The Basic variation includes three key tools: watsonx.ai™, watsonx Assistant™, and the Elasticsearch Enterprise Plan. This plan utilizes IBM Cloud Code Engine to manage application computing requirements.

The Standard variation builds on the Basic variation by adding two additional tools: watsonx.data™ and watsonx.governance™. This plan also deploys applications to Red Hat® OpenShift® Container Platform on VPC landing zone and uses Elasticsearch.

Elasticsearch as a database option: The architecture now integrates Elasticsearch as an available database option, providing users with enhanced search capabilities and improved data management for their applications.

Essential security and observability services: To meet the growing demand for security and monitoring, the architecture now includes key services such as:

IBM Key Protect

IBM Cloud Secrets Manager

IBM Cloud Security and Compliance Center Workload Protection

IBM Cloud Event Notifications

IBM Cloud Observability

These additions bolster security and observability for cloud deployments, ensuring higher levels of data protection and monitoring.