Accelerating and automating solution development with deployable architectures

17 October 2024
We continue to enhance our products in the IBM Cloud® catalog with updates to the Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) Pattern deployable architecture. A newly integrated IBM Cloud Databases for Elasticsearch contains essential security and observability services. Platform and automation updates improve logging capabilities. Terraform module updates make infrastructure deployment increasingly efficient. These changes mark a key step forward in IBM Cloud and AI-driven solutions by increasing flexibility and security.
Expanded RAG Pattern architecture: IBM has expanded the Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) Pattern deployable architecture to offer greater scalability and more robust deployment options. One of the upcoming plans is to migrate this architecture to the fully supported IBM Cloud catalog, which will allow for more widespread usage and support. The tile now contains 2 variations:
Elasticsearch as a database option: The architecture now integrates Elasticsearch as an available database option, providing users with enhanced search capabilities and improved data management for their applications.
Essential security and observability services: To meet the growing demand for security and monitoring, the architecture now includes key services such as:
These additions bolster security and observability for cloud deployments, ensuring higher levels of data protection and monitoring.
Platform automation building blocks: A notable upgrade in observability is the addition of IBM Cloud Logs to the Observability deployable architecture. This update replaces IBM Log Analysis with IBM Cloud Logs as the default service, providing a more advanced logging solution. However, IBM Log Analysis will still be available as an option until its end of support date on 30 March 2025.
Support for Atracker logs: The updated architecture now supports Atracker logs for integration with IBM Cloud Logs and IBM Cloud Object Storage (COS), further improving logging capabilities across cloud environments.
Several new Terraform modules have been released and are now available for users in both the TIM repository and the IBM Community registry. These include:
Additionally, support for IBM Cloud context-based restrictions (CBRs) has been added to the VPC landing zone deployable architecture allowing for more granular access controls in virtual private cloud environments.
Looking to develop a new application or solution with IBM Cloud? The quickest way to get started is with IBM Cloud deployable architectures. You can think of deployable architectures as prebuilt compositions of products that work together to help solve common business problems. They help to accelerate your innovation and reduce risk across complex enterprise workloads. Industry solutions with configurations that previously took months are now available within hours. Accelerate your business needs and get started with deployable architectures today.
