14 May 2025
Graphics Processing Units (GPUs) have become indispensable for powering AI, machine learning and high-performance computing workloads. As organizations strive to unlock the full potential of their GPU investments, IBM Turbonomic introduces groundbreaking GPU optimization capabilities. We’re excited to introduce our latest feature, designed to transform GPU management, boost performance, maximize efficiency, and streamline resource optimization.
Turbonomic's advanced algorithms and analytics comb through GPU usage patterns and dynamically adjust resources to ensure optimal performance. By understanding workload requirements and resource constraints, Turbonomic delivers intelligent recommendations for GPU allocation, minimizing waste and maximizing utilization.
The new GPU optimization features provide comprehensive, real-time visibility into GPU resource usage across your entire infrastructure. Leverage Turbonomic's intuitive dashboards and customizable reports to gain deep insights into GPU performance, identify bottlenecks and make data-driven decisions for resource optimization.
Turbonomic's GPU optimization capabilities seamlessly integrate with Kubernetes and Red Hat OpenShift. This integration enables automatic discovery of Gen AI LLM inferencing workload and scaling them to better utilize the available GPUs based on workload demands, ensuring consistent performance and maximizing resource efficiency across your containerized environments.
Stay ahead of potential GPU-related issues with Turbonomic's proactive alerting system. Receive notifications for potential bottlenecks, underutilization or performance degradation to take immediate action and maintain optimal GPU performance. Additionally, Turbonomic's automation capabilities streamline resource reclamation, ensuring that idle GPUs are returned to the pool for reassignment, maximizing resource utilization.
By intelligently optimizing GPU resources in the cloud, Turbonomic helps organizations reduce unnecessary spending on idle or underutilized GPU instances. With improved placement of on-prem vGPU enabled VMs Turbonomic will ensure that those VMs are moved to hosts that have available GPU capacity to ensure optimal resource allocation and utilization. Businesses can achieve better return on investment (ROI) for their GPU-intensive workloads and applications and allocate budgets more effectively.
IBM Turbonomic's GPU optimization capabilities represent a significant leap forward in managing and optimizing GPU resources across diverse workloads. By harnessing analytical insights, real-time analysis and seamless integration with hybrid-environments, organizations can unlock unprecedented performance, efficiency and cost savings. Embrace the future of GPU management with Turbonomic and drive your business to new heights.
To learn more about IBM Turbonomic's GPU optimization features and how they can benefit your organization, request a free trial or demo today.
